EUROVISION ON TOUR Comes to Australia Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following concerts in London, Paris and Madrid, EUROVISION ON TOUR will bring the Eurovision experience to the fans and will tour to three Australian cities: Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on 13, 15 and 17 November 2024.

“The idea was first presented in 2019. After a worldwide pandemic plus two years of negotiation, Eurodrama Entertainment, SL could secure the exclusivity and name using right from the EBU to organise the first world tour of the Eurovision Song Contest,” says tour star and spokesperson, Italian-African pop star Senhit, a three-time fan favourite contestant in the Song Contest who has toured the world singing Eurovision hits.

Australia is the only country in the world to receive multiple tour stops, despite only joining the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015, proving just how huge the Eurovision fan base is here.

"Eurovision has always been about bringing people together through music, no matter where in the world you are. Taking EUROVISION ON TOUR to Australia is incredibly exciting for me because it means sharing this celebration of diversity and creativity with even more fans.”

“Australia has such a passionate Eurovision community, and I can’t wait to experience that energy firsthand."



No less than 18 Eurovision legends will perform the songs that captivated the world on the internationally televised singing competition, alongside a dedicated fan zone complete with stage props and legendary outfits (including ABBA). Tickets are selling fast via eurovisionontour.tv.

Two Australians have been confirmed to perform in the tour, much loved Korean-Australian songstress from Brisbane Dami Im and the youngest 2024 Eurovision entrant at 17 years old, Sydney's Silia Kapsis.

Known globally as the 'Freaky Queen', Italian-African pop star Senhit’s single ‘Adrenalina’ saw her collaborate with American rapper Flo Rida, who famously performed on stage with her at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest. ‘Adrenalina’ has had 18 million streams on Spotify, with a further 3 million Spotify streams of a remix by one of the world's biggest DJs Steve Aoki. Her new album 'Dangerous'has just been released ahead of the Eurovision world tour.

The full list of performers for the Australian tour include tour star and spokesperson Senhit (San Marino), runner up winner Dami Im (Australia), winnerCarola (Sweden), Destiny (Malta), Efendi (Azerbaijan), winner Emmelie de Forest(Denmark), Esther Hart (Netherlands), Jalisse (Italy), winner Linda Martin(Ireland), Nicki French (United Kingdom), Ovi & Ilinca Bacila (Romania), Rosa López (Spain), Silia Kapsis (Cyprus / Australian from Sydney), Soraya (Spain), Sunstroke Project (Moldova), Suzy (Portugal), The Roop (Lithuania) and upcoming 2025 contestant Theo Evan (Cyprus).

Comments