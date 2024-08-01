ENGLISH Opens at Southbank Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Opening this week at Southbank Theatre, English is a comedy celebration of both second languages and native languages that highlights the beautiful complexities and points of human connection they bring.

Due to the strong demand for this much-anticipated production, the season has been extended and will now run until Thursday 29 August. Melbourne Theatre Company have added five new performances for this heartwarming and hilarious production. New tickets are now available via www.mtc.com.au.

Written by Iranian-American playwright Sanaz Toossi, English was recognised as the winner of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Full of laughs and heart, anyone who has ever learnt a language will relate to the struggle and triumph of striving to express yourself.

This new production is Directed by Melbourne Theatre Company Resident Director Tasnim Hossain (I Wanna Be Yours) and features a stellar cast, including Maia Abbas (ABC’s House of Gods), Delaram Ahmadi (Silver String Productions Caress/Ache,), Salme Geransar (ABC’s Mystery Road: Origin), Marjan Mesbahi (Peridot Theatre Echoes of Healing) and Osamah Sami (ABC’s Savage River, House of Gods). With the exception of Sami, all cast members are making their Melbourne Theatre Company debuts, bringing new voices and faces to the stage.

Set in 2008, English takes place in a small classroom in Iran where Marjan teaches English to a group of adult learners. Each student brings their own relationship to this new language – for some, it means opportunities abroad, while for others, it is a way to connect more deeply with their grandchildren. As they prepare for their final exam, tensions flare, connections form, and truths emerge.

“English beautifully encapsulates the journey of finding strength in your own voice, a journey that is both relatable and deeply moving” says Melbourne Theatre Company’s Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks. “This play also introduces a cast of fresh faces to our stage, with all but one member making their Melbourne Theatre Company debut. This infusion of new talent and perspectives makes this production of English truly special.”

From the imperfect conversations you’ll only hear in a language lesson to the humour of getting lost in translation, English follows a lovingly rendered ensemble of characters as they learn what it means to express themselves.

English’s creative team includes Director Tasnim Hossain, Set & Costume Designer Kat Chan, Lighting Designer Paul Lim, Composer Hamed Sadeghi, Sound Designer Marco Cher-Gibard, Persian Language Accent / Dialect Coach Ana Bayat, Voice & Text Coach Mark Wong, Assistant Director Afsaneh Torabi and Assistant Lighting DesignerGiovanna Yate Gonzalez.

