ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Queensland Premiere Begins This Week

Queensland is in for a hip-shaking spectacle when the award-winning Elvis musical opens exclusively at Gold Coast's HOTA, Home of the Arts on 15 June.

Playing for four weeks only, Elvis fans from all over the sunshine state will converge on the Gold Coast to experience this high energy production featuring breathtaking choreography and over 40 of The King's hit songs.

Penned by acclaimed international writers, Elvis: A Musical Revolution is an all new bio-musical authorised by Elvis Presley Enterprises and proudly supported by Experience Gold Coast.

Tickets are already selling like gold records from just $69* via HOTA.

“What's not to love about a night with Elvis, prepare to be mesmerised by this dazzling musical as an all-Australian cast take to the stage at our very own HOTA, Home of the Arts,” said Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

“For the Gold Coast to secure this wonderful Queensland exclusive is testament to our city's growing arts and cultural credentials. Get out your blue suede shoes and I'll see you at HOTA in June.”

The Australian premiere production features an all Australian cast, including a host of triple-threat Queenslanders.

Gold Coast talent Jo-Anne Jackson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) is thrilled to be bringing the show home to where she began a music career that saw her perform on festival stages and support major international acts. Jo-Anne plays real life gospel singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Ian Stenlake (Stingers, Sea Patrol, Mamma Mia) performs the role of Elvis' manager Colonel Parker, and grew up in the outback Queensland town of Barcaldine.

Triple threat ensemble members Lauren Jimmieson and William Motunuu both originally hail from Brisbane, and cannot wait to see their families in the audience as they perform a variety of high-energy roles in the show. Meanwhile, electric ensemble member Callum Marshall grew up in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Mainstage and television star Rob Mallett (Home & Away, Aladdin, Singin' in the Rain) will continue to shine in the iconic role of Elvis Presley after receiving rave reviews and securing the role from over 700 applicants. When he's not touring the country, he's based in Maroubra Sydney with his wife Chloe Zuel (Hamilton) and their new baby.

Presented in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (Authentic), owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the musical explores pivotal moments in Elvis' life from his childhood in Tupelo, Mississippi through to his triumphant '68 Comeback Special.

The musical features over 40 iconic Elvis Presley hits, such as Jailhouse Rock, Hound Dog, That's All Right, All Shook Up, Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Burning Love, Blue Suede Shoes, Good Rockin' Tonight, Don't Be Cruel, Are You Lonesome, Return to Sender, Teddy Bear, A Big Hunk O' Love, See See Rider, Can't Help Falling In Love, A Little Less Conversation, Guitar Man and more.

Audiences of all ages will have the chance to connect with the music of a generation that continues to have an undeniable cultural impact.

David Abbinanti and Sean Cercone have written the book for the musical, with David composing the Orchestrations, Arrangements and Additional Music & Lyrics. Together they have worked on a slew of hit internationally touring musicals such as Saturday Night Fever: The Musical and Ghost: The Musical, collaborating with Oscar and Grammy winners.

A little less conversation and little more action – get your tickets now.

