Cyndi Lauper to Embark on Australian Farewell Tour

Paul Dainty/TEG DAINTY has announced that legendary pop icon Cyndi Lauper is set to embark on a major 6 city Australian tour, and in what will be a bittersweet moment for fans, it will also serve as her Farewell Tour. After captivating audiences for decades with her timeless hits, Lauper will take to the arena stages of Australia for one final time, bringing her world-renowned show to Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Adelaide, and Perth. Alt-pop icons The Veronicas will join the tour as special guests.

This announcement follows Lauper’s incredible recent performance at Rock in Rio, where her energy and stage presence left fans in awe. Cyndi’s Farewell World Tour kicks off on October 18th in Montreal and will see her performing across the USA and UK before making her way to Australia. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return, as she bids a heartfelt goodbye to the stage.

Cyndi Lauper 2025 FAREWELL TOUR - AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

MELBOURNE – Wednesday 2ND April – Rod Laver Arena

BRISBANE – Saturday 5th April – Entertainment Centre

NEWCASTLE – Monday 7th April – Entertainment Centre

SYDNEY – Tuesday 8th April – Qudos Bank Arena

ADELAIDE – Thursday 10th April – Entertainment Centre

PERTH – Saturday 12th April – RAC Arena

A Telstra Plus member pre-sale runs from 12pm (local time) Friday 18th October to 12pm Tuesday 22nd October HERE. General public tickets go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Wednesday 23rd October from HERE.

Paul Dainty AO, President and CEO of TEG Dainty said: "It’s a true honour to promote Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Tour. She’s an iconic artist who has left an indelible mark on the music world, and to be part of this momentous tour is incredibly special."

This announcement follows the release of LET THE CANARY SING earlier this year, a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s extraordinary life and career. The documentary premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in June. In celebration of the tour and the film, Lauper was honoured with an imprint ceremony at the prestigious TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, has released a companion product to the documentary of the same name. The LET THE CANARY SING companion album is a career-spanning collection that follows Lauper’s career. The album is available now on vinyl and as a digital expanded edition.

Thrilled to be joining Cyndi on her farewell tour The Veronicas said “We are so honoured to celebrate Cyndi’s final Tour with her! We are planning an iconic night of unapologetic anthems, iconic fashion, and celebrating our true colours.”

With a career spanning over four decades, Cyndi has become a true pop culture icon, leaving a profound legacy through her music, advocacy, and trailblazing artistry. Don’t miss out on your chance to see Cyndi Lauper live for the final time. This tour is destined to be a truly iconic farewell to one of music’s most beloved and influential stars.

