CONFESSIONS OF A RAILWAY ENTHUSIAST Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival

A comedy cabaret that celebrates embracing your inner child and never letting go of your passion is coming to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival this April.

Sam Hargreaves, creator and performer of Confessions of a Railway Enthusiast, believes very passionately in the importance of holding on to your passion, even if others may deem it childish.

"Childishness is a very precious thing," he says. "It's an essential part of creativity as you need to be able to play without any inhibition. I think it's sad when people lose it, especially when that is due to the social pressure that you have to have outgrown x, y and z by whatever age. I've never subscribed to any of that."

On railway enthusiasm specifically, Sam says, "Without railway enthusiasts, we wouldn't have places like Puffing Billy, Steamrail Victoria or any of these other great historical attractions that not only bring so much joy to so many people, but also boost local economies with the tourism they attract. These places are all run by very passionate volunteers."

Sam's own passion for railways has led him to volunteer at the Mornington and Victorian Goldfields Railways, and perform in Puffing Billy Railway's interactive shows, Murder on the Puffing Billy Express and Day Out with Thomas. Confessions of a Railway Enthusiast, which features musical accompaniment from pianist, Rebekah Bennetts, is based on Sam's experiences in these roles.

"Audiences can expect to hear stories about the types of people you meet in, really, any special interest community, as well as some of the people that anyone who has ever worked in customer service has had the misfortune to deal with," says Sam. "You don't have to be a train enthusiast to appreciate this show."

