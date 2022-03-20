BWW Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Chapel Off Chapel

Entire Cast

Photo by James Terry

The rock musical Next to Normal seems important for Australian audiences to witness now more than ever before. Its exploration of mental illness and intergenerational trauma in an 'everyday' family is raw and heartfelt, as well as advocating strongly against the stigmatization of mental illness.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2009, Next to Normal was nominated for 11 Tony Awards of which it won three, including for Best Original Score. It was also awarded the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, an award that only ten musicals have received in the 105-year history of The Pulitzer Prizes.

Next to Normal's story centres around Diana Goodman who has a diagnosis of bipolar disorder which appears to have begun after a traumatic experience sixteen years earlier. Through the electrical music of Tom Kitt and an excellent book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey we learn about and empathise with Diana's experiences of the roller-coaster that is mania and depression. Kitt and Yorkey explore this particularly well in "I Miss the Mountains" and "You Don't Know". Next to Normal also notably explores how Diana's mental illness impacts her relationship with husband Dan, in "I Am the One" and "I've Been", and her daughter Natalie in "Superboy and the Invisible Girl".

Producer James Terry has assembled a stellar creative team for this production. Mark Taylor's direction is clever and nuanced, highlighting, and emphasising moments of both light and dark in Yorkey's book and lyrics. This ensures that the tone of the musical remains balanced and not unnecessarily heavy. He also superbly navigates Next to Normal's story arch back onto the importance message of patient advocacy when its lyrics occasionally veer into unnecessary criticism of the health system. Freya List's strong musical staging and choreography further supports the storytelling process as does musical direction by Nathan Firmin and associate musical direction by Ned Wright-Smith.

Queenie Van De Zandt as Diana Goodman

Photo by James Terry

The cast of six were exceptional. Queenie Van De Zandt is absolutely sensational as Diana and throughout her performance I had to keep reminding myself that this role was not specifically written for her. Van De Zandt nails everything! Her acting is skilfully refined and her vocal belt is just... WOW! Despite the role of Diana being an extensively demanding sing, Van De Zandt makes everything seem effortless, with the top of her range being blissfully sublime. It was a sheer joy to witness Van De Zandt's remarkable performance and she truly is one of Australia's finest leading ladies.

Sam Richardson as Gabe Goodman, Queenie Van De Zandt as Diana Goodman & Matt Hetherington as Dan Goodman

Photo by James Terry

Matt Hetherington anchors the show well in the role of steadfast husband Dan Goodman. Hetherington's authenticity and vulnerability are sure to bring a tear to your eye, or in my case, several. His rock voice suits this role perfectly as does his natural stage presence. Melanie Bird as overachieving daughter Natalie Goodman and Sam Richardson as the prized son Gabe Goodman, both deliver stellar vocals and certainly are fresh musical theatre talent to keep an eye on. As is Hanlon Innocent who plays the role of Henry, Natalie's boyfriend. Innocent's interpretation of this role truly was refreshing and Yorkey's lyrics for Henry in "Perfect for You", seem to be more relevant now than when the Show premiered in 2009.

"The world is at war

Filled with death and disease

We dance on the edge of destruction

The globe's getting warmer by deadly degrees"

Melanie Bird as Natalie Goodman

Photo by James Terry

Rounding off the superb cast of six is Ross Chisari as Dr Madden / Dr Fine. Chisari's performance of Dr Madden was a welcome positive representation of the medical profession. Chisari did an excellent job in creating an onstage 'therapeutic relationship', coming across as authentic and caring as Dr Madden. He also had some hilarious comical moments portraying Dr Madden in Diana's delusions.

James Terry Collective's production of Next to Normal is only on for short season until 27th March, so make sure to book your ticket quickly to avoid missing out, as this season will sell out.

More information can be found at www.nexttonormal.com.au

Entire Cast

Photo by James Terry

Please note that Next to Normal does deal with mental illness and trauma content that may be confronting and/or triggering for some audience members.



Please find below mental health resources that can be contacted if you feel distressed.



Lifeline - 13 11 14

Lifeline is a national charity providing all Australians experiencing a personal crisis with access to 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention services.