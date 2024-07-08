TWO REMAIN Comes to Fortyfive Downstais This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Australian premiere of Two Remain, the first opera to portray the persecution of gay men during the Holocaust, comes to Fortyfive Downstairs this month.



Two Remain, a ground-breaking opera by renowned American composer Jake Heggie brings to life the true stories of two Holocaust survivors, Gad Beck and Krystyna Zywulska. It is the first opera to portray the persecution of gays during the Holocaust.

Gad Beck was a Jewish gay man who faced persecution for both his religion and sexuality. His first true love, the poet Manfred Lewin, was 19 when he and his entire family were murdered in Auschwitz.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 men and women were imprisoned for homosexuality during the Holocaust. It is not known how many thousands were killed. Beck’s story provides a deeply personal account of this often-overlooked aspect of Holocaust history.

Two Remain also portrays the story of dissident, Krystyna Zywluska. A political prisoner at Auschwitz-Birkenau, she secretly composed lyrics to inspire fellow prisoners, even as she carried out her harrowing job of cataloguing the personal effects of thousands of women and children before they were murdered.

Through Heggie's masterful composition, the opera serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring power of love and humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Two Remain is presented by Nightingale Performing Arts Australia in collaboration with Nightingale Opera USA. Half of the cast is Australian and half American.

Mezzo Soprano, Cynthia Wohlschlager will be in Australia from the USA to direct the show. She says “Two Remain promises to be a moving and thought-provoking experience, offering audiences a unique perspective on one of history's darkest periods through the lens of music and storytelling. This Australian premiere is an important cultural event, bringing Jake Heggie 's acclaimed work to local audiences for the first time.”

The cast includes Lara Troyer as Krystyna Zywulska and Eric von Baars as Gad Beck. The full cast list is here



Two Remain will run from 25 to 28 July 2024 at Two Remain will run from 25 to 28 July 2024 at Fortyfive Downstairs , 45 Flinders Lane, Melbourne. Tickets start at $30.

