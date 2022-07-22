aGLIFF Announces Opening Night and First Five Films for PRISM 35

Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, aGLIFF announced the Opening Night and five additional films for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person August 24-28, 2022 in Austin, TX. The annual event will celebrate in-person throughout the vibrant city of Austin with screenings, events, Q&As and more. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.

aGLIFF's celebration for the 35th annual festival will salute both the rich history, but also recognize how the LGBTQ+ experience has changed. Most importantly, this year's festival will provide the opportunity to reunite in-person in a way that has been challenging throughout these past two years.

"Thirty-five years ago, when aGLIFF started at the Dobie Theater as four films about the AIDS crisis, the gayest thing in wide circulation was the International Male Catalog -- full of well-dressed men doing manly things -- so the documentary All Man: The International Male Story is the perfect opener for PRISM 35," said Artistic Director Bears Rebecca FontÃ©. "The film's Producer/Writer Peter Jones - a former reporter for KVUE - is just the first of several Austin and Texas connections in this year's program."

For PRISM 35, aGLIFF will additionally offer a virtual component August 29 - September 5, 2002, after the in-person festival has concluded. The PRISM 35 virtual festival will not be a full line up but will include a majority of titles playing in-person.

"As aGLIFF celebrates 35 years of showcasing LGBTQ+ stories on film, we are excited to revisit some pivotal moments in the gay rights movement including facing the AIDS epidemic. These stories are more important than ever given the political challenges facing the Queer community. Filmmakers continue to create and provide a glimpse into the diverse spectrum of modern-day Queer experiences from around the world. We are hopeful this will continue to create a bridge between generations so our entire community can better understand the battles that have been fought and the work that is yet to be done," said aGLIFF President Todd Hogan-Sanchez. "Our goal is to be a place for a much broader and more diverse LGBTQ+ and ally community to come together to learn, grow and be inspired by one another's stories. With the addition of the virtual screenings, festivalgoers now have more options than ever to celebrate films together and watch on demand from home once the in-person festivities conclude."

Recently named the Nonprofit of the Year by the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, aGLIFF cultivates the Texas LGBTQ+ community by enlightening, educating, and entertaining moviegoers through programs that enrich LGBTQ+ and ally communities while developing LGBTQ+ awareness. The nonprofit organization's programs include Queer Youth Media Project, Community Partnership Program, "Queer Spectrum" Monthly Screening Series, and the Queer Black Voices Fund, all of which culminate around its annual film festival, PRISM.

More information about the PRISM 35 festival will be announced over the coming weeks.

OPENING NIGHT

All Man: The International Male Story | USA | 2022 | 83 minutes | English | Southwest Premiere

Directors: Bryan Darling, Jesse Finley Reed | Writer: Peter Jones | Producers: Peter Jones, Bryan Darling, Jesse Finley Reed, Taylor Vracin-Harrell | Narrated by: Matt Bomer

All Man: The International Male Story journeys across three decades of the catalog's unlikely but lasting impact on fashion, masculinity, and sexuality in America. Gene Burkard, a once-closeted Midwesterner and GI, found freedom in San Diego, where he transformed men's fashion into something cosmopolitan, carefree, and trendsetting. International Male reached gay and straight customers alike as it redefined images of masculinity in America culture, generating revenue and circulation in the millions. This character-driven documentary crafts a portrait of a band of outsiders who changed the way men would look - at themselves, at each other and how the world would look at them. This is their story - a modern day fairy tale about a dream that really did come true. Narrated by Matt Bomer and featuring and all-star cast of celebrity stylists, fashion influencers, and comedic actors, All Man: The International Male Story celebrates International Male in an appropriately colorful '80s throwback style.

In Attendance: Peter Jones, five time nominated, two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for his A&E Biography special Judy Garland: Beyond the Rainbow, and for Stardust: The Bette Davis Story. His Peabody Award-winning Inventing LA: The Chandlers and Their Times premiered as a national primetime special on PBS, and Johnny Carson: King of Late Night remains the highest-rated film in the 37-year history of the PBS series American Masters. Over the course of a decade, Peter Jones Productions created 85 profiles for A&E Biography, many written and directed by Jones. He began his career as a news and feature reporter for KVUE (ABC).

FIRST FIVE

A Run for More | USA | 2022 | 81 minutes | English | Austin Premiere

Director: Ray Whitehouse | Producer: AndrÃ© PÃ©rez | Executive Producers: PJ Raval, Monique Gabriela Curnen

Growing up, Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe learned to be a fighter, but never imagined having a chance to make history as the first openly elected transgender official in Texas. Unfolding amidst an onslaught of trans legal attacks, A Run for More immerses viewers on Frankie's journey as she finds her voice, questions her relationship to community, and tries to win an election. Shot over four years, A Run for More immerses viewers into Frankie's unique campaign and the impact it has on her, the city, and the LGBTQ+ community in San Antonio.

In Attendance: Frankie Gonzales-Wolfe, Ray Whitehouse, PJ Raval

Three Headed Beast | USA | 2022 | 84 minutes | English | Austin Premiere

Directors and Writers: Fernando AndrÃ©s, Tyler Rugh | Producers: Fernando AndrÃ©s, Lisa Freberg | Tyler Rugh | Cast: Cody Shook, Jacob Schatz, Dani Hurtado, Daniel Abramson, Paul Grant, Sarah J. Bartholomew

In the quiet of a hot Texas day, Peter goes to bed with his lover. Across town, Nina wakes up with hers. Without a word, each couple bids a fond, lingering farewell, and Peter and Nina return to their cozy shared home. They operate comfortably in smiles and silence, moving about their day in percussive rhythms and worn-in grooves of a long-term, healthy relationship; but something in the way they communicate is noticeably lacking. Though they are on the verge of closing their open relationship, something, and someone, is missing.

In Attendance: Fernando AndrÃ©s, Tyler Rugh, and Cast.

Out in the Ring | Canada | 2022 | 105 minutes | English | Southwest Premiere

Director: Ryan Bruce Levey | Writers: Ryan Bruce Levey, Brad Webb | Producers: Darren Dean, Ry Levey, Brad Webb | Featuring: Chyna, Lisa Marie Varon, Nyla Rose, Chris Kanyon, Pat Patterson, Valier Wyndham, Dani Jordyn, Cassandro, Charlie Morgan, Sandy Parker, Sonny Kiss, Pollo Del Mar, Sue Green, Wade Keller

Out in the Ring explores the rise and history of LGBTQ+ professional wrestlers and representation in the sport. Featuring interviews from past legends, veteran journeymen, rising and current independent stars and important wrestling experts, Out in the Ring is the first documentary to take a deeper look at queer representation in wrestling. Through a combination of these interviews and incredible archival footage, this ground-breaking film looks at the effects of homophobia, racism, and gender equality on wrestling stars of the past and present and looks ahead to the future of queer and trans stars in the sport. This directorial debut by Ryan Bruce Levy uncovers the unique history of the industry and the rise of visibility for performers and fans around the world.

In Attendance: Ryan Bruce Levey

Nana's Boys | US | 2022 | 78 minutes | English | Southwest Premiere

Director and Writer: Ashton Pina | Producers: Glenn Quentin, David J. Cork, Nicholas Ashe | Cast: David J. Cork, Jared Wayne Gladly, Malika Nzinga

When an explosion rattles NYC into a lockdown and without power, Amari and Q are forced to confront the fragility of their partnership. Nana's Boys is an intimate peek into the relationship of two Black gay men. On the morning of his 30th Birthday, Amari struggles to make decisions on what's next and defining his purpose. Q is on track to become the youngest partner at his law firm and plans an elaborate soiree to celebrate this milestone of his long-term partner. The day takes a rattling turn when an explosion cuts off utilities across New York City and forces the city into mandatory lockdown. Their relationship is tested as the couple grapples with memories that could shatter their plans altogether.

In Attendance: Ashton Pina

The Affairs of Lidia | Canada, Spain | 2022 | 95 minutes | English | US Premiere

Director and Writer: Bruce LaBruce | Producer: Joe Balass | Executive Producer: Erika Lust, Pablo Dobner | Cast: Skye Blue, Sean Ford, Drew Dixon, Markus Cage, Pascale Drevillon, Vanessa Bardot, River Wilson

Lidia, a fashion model, discovers her husband Michelangelo, a boxer, is having an affair with Sandro, a fashion photographer. She deviously plots her revenge in this erotic comedy set against the backdrop of the fashion world written and directed by Bruce LaBruce.

In Attendance: Bruce LaBruce

