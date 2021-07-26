The City Theatre presents Gross Indecency: The Three Trials Of Oscar Wilde.

This celebrated and fascinating play tells the true story of famed and unashamed writer Oscar Wilde, who in 1895 was accused of posing as a "sodomite" by the father of his young companion, Lord Alfred Douglas.

Wilde fought the scandalous charge in court, but the tables quickly turned, and he found himself defending his career, art, morality, and ultimately, his life.

Playwright Moisés Kaufman, author of The Laramie Project, weaves together news articles, biographies, and interviews to recreate the harsh reality of Victorian past, but also create new light and relevancy on the downfall of the 19th Century's most famous playwright and novelist, and his unquestioning view on the acts of love and beauty. Produced by the City Theatre Company and following all current and local COVID safety protocol.

Running July 22 - 31. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Call 512-470-1100 or visit www.citytheatreaustin.org for more information.