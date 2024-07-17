The Brit Pack Will Return to The Eisemann Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eisemann Center Presents will kick off the 2024-2025 season with The Brit Pack on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall. Returning to the Eisemann Center by popular demand, The Brit Pack takes their audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more.

British born but American made, The Brit Pack is a supergroup of sorts formed in 2011 by British session musicians, featuring the amazing talents of Matt Nakoa (vocals, guitar, keys), Mark Sidney Johnson (guitar, vocals), Bryan Percivall (bass), and Will Haywood Smith (drums). The accomplished band members of The Brit Pack have performed with artists such as Paul McCartney, Elton John, Britney Spears, Chet Faker, Tom Rush and Mark Hudson among many others. The Brit Pack brings the best of British rock music to stages across the USA. Formed by two Brits in NYC, The Brit Pack covers the spectrum of the UK's musical legacy, from the iconic anthems of the sixties to the modern classics of today!

Tickets are $30-$46 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Eisemann Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. Known as The Crown Jewel of North Texas, the center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs aiming to enrich the entire North Texas region through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.

