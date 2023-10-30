The Austin Gay Men's Chorus Presents THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MERRY 

There's Something About Merry is a festive musical journey that will include holiday standards and chorus favorites as well as new songs from cultures around the world.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will kick off Central Texas' holiday season with its upcoming annual winter show. There's Something About Merry will be held at First Austin, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at just $20 and are available at Click Here

 

There's Something About Merry is a festive musical journey that will include holiday standards and chorus favorites as well as new songs from cultures around the world. The set list will include nods to Mary, marry and merry. As always, there will be several moments of levity and hilarity interspersed with more traditional variations of the classics.  

 

“Our holiday concert has become an annual tradition for many in the Austin community and we are looking forward to being part of the city's celebrations,” said Chorus President Glen Langford. “As we raise our voices in song we encourage the community to join us in changing minds, transforming lives and building community.” 

 

Each evening, the chorus will have a pre-show reception, where attendees can mingle and enjoy sips and small bites, beginning one hour before the show.  

 

For show tickets and more information, visit the AGMC website at www.atxgmc.org.  

 

 

Austin Gay Men's Chorus: Initially named the Capital City Men's Chorus, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus was inspired by a 1989 visit to Austin by The Names Project. Since then, the chorus has grown significantly from an initial 16 members. Raising their voices in song to change minds, transform lives, and build community, the chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as in Houston, Fort Worth, Denver and Montreal as well as several venues in Austin. Guest artists include Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa, Broadway star Nick Rodriquez, Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Rose Taylor, Austin's cabaret legend Karen Kuykendall, members of the Austin Lyric Opera, the Austin Civic Orchestra and others. The chorus has recorded and released three CDs, performed several times on television and has provided music for such diverse events as the inauguration of Governor Ann Richards, comedienne Margaret Cho's “Cho Dependent” show, Round Rock Express baseball games, and the Geek Bowl Trivia contest. In 2019, the chorus name was changed to the Austin Gay Men's Chorus to reflect the pride of its members. Currently helmed by Artistic Director Dr. Daniel Arredondo, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus is the longest operating men's chorus in Central Texas. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE at Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Friday Photo
Tickets to BEETLEJUICE at Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Friday

Don't miss your chance to see Beetlejuice at Bass Theater! Tickets will be available this Friday. Get ready for a spooktacular show that will leave you laughing and singing along. Grab your seats and get ready to be entertained by the ghost with the most!

2
Celebrate the Holidays With Three Exciting Shows at ZACH Theatre Photo
Celebrate the Holidays With Three Exciting Shows at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre will bring three great shows for everyone to share this 2023 holiday season. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Review: ITS ONLY A PLAY at City Theatre Austin Photo
Review: IT'S ONLY A PLAY at City Theatre Austin

Terrence McNally’s 'It's Only a Play' is a masterful exploration of the entertainment world, brought to life by the talented ensemble of City Theatre and McNally's insightful writing, making it a must-see for those seeking both entertainment and introspection on the theater industry and its colorful characters.

4
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at The Georgetown Palace Playhouse Photo
Review: THE MOUSETRAP at The Georgetown Palace Playhouse

The carefully directed cast of The Mousetrap at Georgetown Palace Playhouse breathes life into Christie's meticulously crafted characters. From the charming yet elusive innkeepers to the eccentric guests who arouse suspicion, every actor adds depth to the play's intricate tapestry. As the plot thickens, the audience is immersed in a maze of clues and red herrings, an enthralling challenge that encourages them to uncover the truth concealed beneath layers of deception.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged Video
Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Every Brilliant Thing in Austin Every Brilliant Thing
Austin Playhouse (4/26-5/19)
It's Only a Play in Austin It's Only a Play
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (10/20-11/05)
The Bollywood Improv Show in Austin The Bollywood Improv Show
Hideout Theatre (11/04-12/02)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Lammas
The VORTEX (8/08-8/10)
Million Dollar Quartet in Austin Million Dollar Quartet
TexArts Theatre & Academy (1/19-2/11)
Garden Party in Austin Garden Party
The VORTEX (3/10-3/10)
Romeo y Juliet in Austin Romeo y Juliet
Oscar G. Brockett Theatre (4/11-4/21)
Oliver Rajamani in Concert with Zamora Orchestra in Austin Oliver Rajamani in Concert with Zamora Orchestra
The Paramount Theatre (11/12-11/12)
Frozen in Austin Frozen
Bass Concert Hall (6/05-6/16)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Austin Come From Away (Non-Equity)
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You