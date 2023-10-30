The Austin Gay Men's Chorus Presents THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MERRY 

The Austin Gay Men's Chorus will kick off Central Texas' holiday season with its upcoming annual winter show. There's Something About Merry will be held at First Austin, 901 Trinity St. in Downtown Austin. Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at just $20 and are available at Click Here.

There's Something About Merry is a festive musical journey that will include holiday standards and chorus favorites as well as new songs from cultures around the world. The set list will include nods to Mary, marry and merry. As always, there will be several moments of levity and hilarity interspersed with more traditional variations of the classics.

“Our holiday concert has become an annual tradition for many in the Austin community and we are looking forward to being part of the city's celebrations,” said Chorus President Glen Langford. “As we raise our voices in song we encourage the community to join us in changing minds, transforming lives and building community.”

Each evening, the chorus will have a pre-show reception, where attendees can mingle and enjoy sips and small bites, beginning one hour before the show.

For show tickets and more information, visit the AGMC website at www.atxgmc.org.

Austin Gay Men's Chorus: Initially named the Capital City Men's Chorus, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus was inspired by a 1989 visit to Austin by The Names Project. Since then, the chorus has grown significantly from an initial 16 members. Raising their voices in song to change minds, transform lives, and build community, the chorus has performed at Carnegie Hall as well as in Houston, Fort Worth, Denver and Montreal as well as several venues in Austin. Guest artists include Tony-nominated composer Andrew Lippa, Broadway star Nick Rodriquez, Grammy-nominated mezzo-soprano Rose Taylor, Austin's cabaret legend Karen Kuykendall, members of the Austin Lyric Opera, the Austin Civic Orchestra and others. The chorus has recorded and released three CDs, performed several times on television and has provided music for such diverse events as the inauguration of Governor Ann Richards, comedienne Margaret Cho's “Cho Dependent” show, Round Rock Express baseball games, and the Geek Bowl Trivia contest. In 2019, the chorus name was changed to the Austin Gay Men's Chorus to reflect the pride of its members. Currently helmed by Artistic Director Dr. Daniel Arredondo, the Austin Gay Men's Chorus is the longest operating men's chorus in Central Texas.