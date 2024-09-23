TXST's Department Of Theatre & Dance Will Perform Thornton Wilder's OUR TOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas State Department of Theatre and Dance will present the American classic Our Town October 1-6 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning play explores life in the quaint fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire. Hailed as one of the greatest American plays ever written, Our Town is rooted in everyday life. The omnipotent Stage Manager guides the audience, immersing them in a story of love, loss, and time.

Directed by Neil Patrick Stewart, Our Town features Texas State alumnus and Broadway veteran Eugene Lee in the iconic role of the Stage Manager. Joining Lee on the stage as members of the two central families: Nicholas May (George Gibbs), Illiana Perez (Emily Webb), Kevin Engel (Dr. Gibbs), Ronisha Reneus (Mrs. Gibbs), Drew Dunson (Mr. Webb), Olivia Rodriguez Smith (Mrs. Webb), Ilela Abimobola (Rebecca Gibbs), and Jack Penzola (Wally Web).

Rounding out the inhabitants of Grover's Corners are Cosi Arthurs, Sammy Arungwa, Nathan Bachtell, Silas Read Boone, Miguel Gaytan, Jakob Jankowski, Oliver Knight, Michelle Ko, Faraz Mobli, and Colby Raasch.

The creative team includes Emma Hansen Bayless, scenic designer; Jack A. Smith, Costume Designer; Paige Blackwell, lighting designer; Cody Rodriguez, sound designer; Isha Patel, dramaturg; and Ileanna Villalobos, production stage manager.

Our Town invites audiences to reflect on the beauty of everyday life and the connections that bind us all. Performances run October 1-6 in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. Tickets range from $11 to $22 and can be purchased online at www.txstatepresents.com.

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE