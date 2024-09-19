TWYLA THARP Returns to Bass Concert Hall with Diamond Jubilee

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Boundary-breaking choreographer Twyla Tharp returns to Austin on September 26 with Diamond Jubilee, a special program showcasing two new pieces alongside a revival of one of her renowned classics. This event also celebrates the 60th anniversary of her acclaimed dance company, Twyla Tharp Dance making this a performance you must-see.

The Twyla Tharp Dance Company was founded by the renowned American choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1965. Tharp is celebrated for her innovative and eclectic approach to choreography, blending classical ballet with modern dance, jazz, and even elements of popular culture. Over the years, her company became a major force in the world of dance, known for its rigorous technique, creativity, and diverse repertoire.

Over the decades, Twyla Tharp’s choreography has had a profound influence on the development of contemporary dance. Her work has expanded the boundaries of what dance can be by fusing different genres and creating highly physical, complex, and expressive works.

Those works include “Deuce Coupe” (1973): A groundbreaking work created for the Joffrey Ballet, blending ballet with popular music by The Beach Boys. “Push Comes to Shove” (1976): Created for ABT, this work is a prime example of Tharp’s mix of classical and contemporary styles and is known for showcasing the virtuosity of dancers like Mikhail Baryshnikov. “Movin' Out” (2002): A dance musical featuring the music of Billy Joel, blending Broadway with concert dance elements. The show earned Tharp a Tony Award.

Next week, the acclaimed Twyla Tharp Dance returns to Austin with a celebratory program that includes two new works and a lively revival. Featuring music by rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry, Ocean’s Motion (1975) celebrates teenage good times, spilling over with youthful daring and high-wattage performances of Tharp’s signature blend of ballet and jazz dance. Brel is a new solo in homage to the Belgian songwriter Jacques Brel where Tharp command of wit and musicality shine in dancing that is both introspective and stunningly athletic. Composer Simeon ten Holt’s minimalist music mixes with Vivaldi’s Baroque scores in The Ballet Master, a new work mixing technical precision and joyful ease. Unpredictable and dynamic, Tharp’s creations solidify her place as one of the century’s most innovative choreographers.

“With her signature wit, technical precision, and joyful ease, Twyla Tharp continues to expand her artistic range in her seventh decade of dance.” – Broadway World

Diamond Jubilee is here for one night only! Get your tickets for the September 26th performance here.

Comments

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE