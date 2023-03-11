Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TAVERN Opens Next Week

The production runs March 17th through April 2nd.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Different Stages will continue its 2022-2023 season with The Tavern by George M Cohan a co-production with Austin Scottish Rite Theater running March 17th through April 2nd.

This rollicking melodrama, first produced in the 1920s, is set in (obviously) a tavern on a "dark and lonely road in the middle of the night." During a fierce storm (CRASH) the tavern owner (BANG!), his son and their servants give lodging to the Governor and his family, a vengeful woman (EEK!) and... a mysterious vagabond.

Directed by Norman Blumensaadt (Shining City), The Tavern features Greg Ginther (The Thanksgiving Play), Ev Lunning (The Dresser), Michael Lucas (Heartbreak House), Tom Chamberlain (The Goat or Who is Sylvia), Annie Merritt (The Cricket on the Hearth), Kirstin Fern Johnson (Heartbreak House), Jessica Medina (The Cricket on the Hearth), Emily Villarreal (A Doll's House), Robert Stevens (Great Expectations), Ty Wiley (The Grapes of Wrath), Jack Baziuk (All is Calm) and Steven Fay (Heartbreak House).

Performances are Fridays through Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Added performance Thursday March 30 at 7:30 Tickets are: $15, $25, $35 you pick your price for all performances.

For information call 512-478-5282 or visit https://www.differentstagestheatre.org




