THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center

Special Offer: THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND hits Austin!
POPULAR
The Stage Austin Presents Tom Stoppard's Classic "Whodunit" Murder Mystery!
While attending the premiere of a new murder mystery, two feuding theater critics soon find themselves drawn into the play-within-a-play! In the hilarious spoof of Agatha Christie-style mysteries that follows, the mists roll in around isolated Muldoon Manor, and the critics become implicated in the lethal activities of an escaped madman. It is brilliant comedy as only Tom Stoppard can do!
Videos
|Lizzie, The Musical
Austin Playhouse (7/14-7/30)
|AISD Performing Arts Center Presents: Disney's Mary Poppins
AISD Performing Arts Center (7/20-7/22)
|Willy Wonka The Musical
Bastrop Opera House (9/22-10/08)
|Gruesome Playground Injuries
Zach Scott North (7/21-7/30)
|A Reading of Heroes of the Fourth Turning
The Alchemy Theatre (7/15-7/15)
|Small Steps
Hyde Park Theatre (7/21-8/12)
|A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
The Wimberley Players (9/01-9/24)
|9 to 5 The Musical
Gaslight-Baker Theatre (7/14-8/06)
|The Spitfire Grill
Austin Playhouse (1/26-2/18)
|Pet Dick
Jarrott Productions (9/01-8/31)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You