THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center

By: Jul. 13, 2023

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND at Dougherty Arts Center

The Stage Austin Presents Tom Stoppard's Classic "Whodunit" Murder Mystery!
While attending the premiere of a new murder mystery, two feuding theater critics soon find themselves drawn into the play-within-a-play! In the hilarious spoof of Agatha Christie-style mysteries that follows, the mists roll in around isolated Muldoon Manor, and the critics become implicated in the lethal activities of an escaped madman. It is brilliant comedy as only Tom Stoppard can do!

