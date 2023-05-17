THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Plays City Theatre Austin June 3 - 18

The City Theatre Company begins its summer 2023 season with Oscar Wilde's delightful satire The Importance of Being Earnest. Quick-tongued, lively, fast-paced Wilde at his best, it is a merry-go-round of mistaken identity, sparkling wit, and daring humor at every turn brought to new life with panache from CTC's guest director, Karen Sneed. The show runs June 3 - 18 at Genesis Creative Collective

"The good ended happily, and the bad unhappily. That is what Fiction means." - Oscar Wilde

At a refined bachelor flat, trouble is brewing! The delicious confection follows the romantic misadventures of two English cads, Jack and Algernon, who devise a double life in order to impress the strong-willed women whose hearts they hope to win. But when it is revealed that both friends are not entirely who they appear to be, and must battle the indomitable force of Lady Bracknell, a madcap comedy of teatime pitfalls, unexpected antics, and hilarious revelations ensues. The celebrated classic dazzles with ironic wit, comic invention, razor-sharp subtlety, and bold servings of characters who all discover the importance of being earnest.

"I hope you have not been leading a double life, pretending to be wicked and being good all the time. That would be hypocrisy." - Cecily, The Importance of Being Earnest

Oscar Wilde's unconventional life began with an equally unconventional family. He was born Oscar Fingal O'Flahertie Wills Wilde in Dublin, 1854. His father was an eminent Victorian surgeon and his mother, Jane Francesca Elgee (or Lady Wilde), was an Irish nationalist and saw herself as a revolutionary. She attracted artists like herself and established a literary salon devoted to intellectual conversations of the day, through which she brought an interest in art and culture, and an elegance and appreciation for wit into the lives of her children. Success and drama marred Oscar Wilde's life. His popular works transformed literature of the Victorian era including The Importance of Being Earnest, An Ideal Husband, Salome, and The Picture of Dorian Gray. The most celebrated author of his time, his works continue to be read, adapted, translated, and produced for the stage worldwide. He witnessed an ill-fated downfall in 1885, when arrested for gross indecency and imprisoned on account of his iniquitous homosexuality. With his health irrevocably damaged and his reputation ruined, he left the country and spent the rest of his life in Europe, publishing "The Ballad of Reading Gaol," leaving, many may argue, one of the most influential body of works by a single writer.

The CTC production features the outstanding cast of Patrick Schmidt, Zachariah Lenton, Justin Heller, Wendy Zavaleta, Maddie Scanlon, Angelina Castillo, Emily Taylor, Scot Friedman, Bill Newchurch, and Michael Rhea. Karen Sneed directs the production for City Theatre having last staged the acclaimed Austin production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2022. City Theatre is celebrating its 17th anniversary season of live theatre entertainment. CTC is an Austin-based, not-for-profit arts organization and is sponsored in part by the Austin Creative Alliance and the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin. Founded in 2006, the company has been recognized by the Austin Critics Table Awards, the B. Iden Payne Awards, the Central Texas Excellence in Theatre Awards, BroadwayWorld Austin, Central Texas Live Theatre, and has twice been voted "Best Theatre Company" by Austin American-Statesman's Austin 360. CTC is dedicated to providing a quality, reputable, and diverse public theatre and Stage Entertainment experience that is accessible to all artists and the entire Austin community. CTC continues to offer its student and group discount ticket program for any show. Put a little theatre in your life!

The Importance of Being Earnest

by Oscar Wilde

June 3 - 18. Thursday - Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3 pm.

Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722.

General Seating $15-$18. Center Reserved $20-25. Group and student discounts.

Tkts 512-470-1100 or info@citytheatreaustin.org. Click Here