Spotlight: NATIVE GARDENS at Sterling Stage Austin

NATIVE GARDENS, a sharp comedy by Karen Zacarías

By: Aug. 20, 2024
Spotlight: NATIVE GARDENS at Sterling Stage Austin Image
The SkyDome Stage Company and The Stage Austin present NATIVE GARDENS Pablo and Tania, are a young Latinx couple who move next to Frank and Virginia, a traditional couple in Washington, D.C. A property line dispute spirals into a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of cultural differences, privilege, and neighborly conflicts.

Join us in Sterling's newly renovated performance space after each show for a cocktail happy hour with drink specials & music, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy & engage in meaningful conversations about the themes presented in the play.




