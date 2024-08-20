Spotlight: NATIVE GARDENS at Sterling Stage Austin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The SkyDome Stage Company and The Stage Austin present NATIVE GARDENS Pablo and Tania, are a young Latinx couple who move next to Frank and Virginia, a traditional couple in Washington, D.C. A property line dispute spirals into a hilarious and thought-provoking exploration of cultural differences, privilege, and neighborly conflicts.

Join us in Sterling's newly renovated performance space after each show for a cocktail happy hour with drink specials & music, offering audiences the opportunity to enjoy & engage in meaningful conversations about the themes presented in the play.

Comments