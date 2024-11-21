Spotlight: ELF at TexARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TexARTS will present Elf the Musical. Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. This modern day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Kick-off your holiday season with this family-friendly live theatre experience. Show opens this weekend and runs through December 22.

Comments