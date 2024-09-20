Spotlight: Don't Miss THE MARIACHI OPERA – CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Tobin Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cruzar la Cara de la Luna has become a smash sensation around the globe, weaving

together the powerful story of a Mexican American family divided by borders yet

united by heritage. Featuring the nationally acclaimed Mariachi Campanas de

America, this opera promises an unforgettable experience where music and story

converge in a celebration of familial bonds and enduring traditions.



This production is presented in collaboration with Mariachi Campanas de America.



Music by José "Pepe" Martínez

Lyrics by Leonard Foglia and José "Pepe" Martínez

Libretto By Leonard Foglia

Length: 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission



Sung in Spanish and English with translations above the stage.

