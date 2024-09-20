Spotlight: Don't Miss THE MARIACHI OPERA – CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Tobin Center

Don’t miss the Mariachi Opera – Cruzar la Cara de la Luna
Cruzar la Cara de la Luna has become a smash sensation around the globe, weaving
together the powerful story of a Mexican American family divided by borders yet
united by heritage. Featuring the nationally acclaimed Mariachi Campanas de
America, this opera promises an unforgettable experience where music and story
converge in a celebration of familial bonds and enduring traditions.
This production is presented in collaboration with Mariachi Campanas de America.
Music by José "Pepe" Martínez
Lyrics by Leonard Foglia and José "Pepe" Martínez
Libretto By Leonard Foglia
Length: 1 hour and 30 minutes with no intermission
Sung in Spanish and English with translations above the stage.
