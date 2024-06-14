Spotlight: ANYTHING GOES at TexARTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TexARTS Anything Goes Tickets Now on Sale



Set Sail on our Maiden Voyage in our new theatre

All aboard! Join us this summer for a hilarious shipboard romp wrapped in one of Cole Porter's most magical scores! Billy secretly boards the SS American with his boss and co-worker, Reno. Although Reno is infatuated with Billy, he has fallen for a beautiful woman, Hope, who is aboard the ship with them. Hope is engaged to the stuffy British aristocrat, Lord Evelyn, but that does not stop Billy, with the help of other passengers, from trying to win her over. This 2022 Revision has twice as much dance music as the 1962 version and includes the hits "I Get a Kick Out of You," "You're the Top," "Friendship," "It's De-Lovely" and the title song, along with "Easy to Love," “Goodbye, Little Dream, Goodbye” and "Buddie, Beware." Enjoy music, dance, laughs and an updated yet age-old tale of boy meets girl in the romantic musical comedy of the summer!

