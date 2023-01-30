Side Door to Host Annual Band Showcase And 'How To Tour Without Going Broke' Panel At SXSW 2023

Side Door, the platform giving agency to artists and turning any space into a music venue, has announced its panel for South By Southwest 2023 called 'How To Tour Without Going Broke' and artist showcase for the second year in a row. The panel will be composed of four music industry professionals: Andrew Leib, artist manager at Red Light Management, Dan Mangan, artist and co-founder of Side Door, Brighid Fry of Housewife, and Tour Manager Abbey Simmons.

"I am incredibly passionate about educating up-and-comers and nerding out over tips and tricks for the industry. Thrilled to speak alongside the Side Door team and back everything they stand for," says Andrew Leib.

The panelists will explore how to rethink touring in 2023 following Side Door's SXSW 2022 panel about how to tour alternative venue spaces. The panel will be held in Austin Convention Center Room 17AB, March 16th at 11:30 AM local time. It is a part of the SXSW music and tech career track, held March 13th through the 17th.

Brighid Fry of Housewife says, "As a young and emerging artist who saw live shows grind to a halt during COVID, it is scary to be stepping into this career at a time where the costs of touring are spiraling out of control and when there is so much uncertainty. As a climate activist, I want to be able to work on cutting down the carbon footprint of my tours, but it is increasingly hard for us emerging artists to do so when we have to work so hard just to make sure we don't lose money on touring."

In addition to the SXSW panel discussion, Side Door will also be holding a showcase with multiple bands that are touring on their way to Austin. The bands are posting Show Calls on the Side Door platform, a way to engage new venues with their expected tour dates. Interested hosts can visit the site to see what cities artists are currently planning to perform in.

The showcase will consist of performances from artists who participated in the On the Road with Side Door Touring Program. The Program offers a $500 USD guarantee for artists playing Side Door shows between January and March 2023 on the road to SXSW. poolblood, recently picked as NPR's release of the week, is using Side Door's platform to tour their debut album on the journey to Austin. They are currently looking for hosts in Detroit, Dallas, and Kansas City. Anyone interested in hosting poolblood or other artists on their journey to SXSW can check out Side Door for more information.

"It's been really cool booking and looking for shows through Side Door...Touring has become quite hard for many artists because of how expensive it is...so it's awesome that Side Door helps artists!" says poolblood.

To start hosting artists in your community space, home or business, please visit: https://sidedooraccess.com/

To become a pass holder for SXSW or for more information on Side Door's SXSW panel, please visit: https://schedule.sxsw.com/2023/events/PP126417

