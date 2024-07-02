Filigree Theatre Announces Sixth Season MASKS AND MIRRORS On Stage At Factory On 5th

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin-based and women-owned independent theatre company, The Filigree Theatre, have officially announced the theme and production lineup for their Sixth Season, taking place at Factory on 5th (3409 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702).

This season, entitled “Masks & Mirrors,” will kick off with their Fall production of “Suddenly Last Summer” written by Tennessee Williams. Filigree has also announced the dates for this year's Winter show, “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, happening Feb. 7 - 23, 2025.

The Spring show for this season will be announced later this year and will run April 18 - May 4, 2025. For more information about The Filigree Theatre, their Sixth Season and audition details for the first two productions, see their website here.

ABOUT FILIGREE'S SIXTH SEASON:

The Filigree Theatre's annual season is structured to connect the Past, Present and Future of theatre over the course of a three-show season. Each season is structured as follows: the Fall (Past) is represented by an older or classic play; Winter (Present) is represented by a current piece from a playwright living/working today; and the Spring (Future) is represented by a new work or World Premiere. Each season is tied together with a common Theme that runs throughout the three productions. In this sixth season, Filigree takes on the theme of “Mask & Mirrors.”

“In this upcoming Season, we will explore how these masks and mirrors work on a symbolic, and not merely literal, level: When and why do we mask the truth?” said Filigree's Artistic Director Elizabeth V. Newman. “How does one character provide a mirror for another character? How do we mask our true selves? How and why are our reflections on past events accurate or distorted?”

“In the Fall, with the famed Tennessee Williams play, 'Suddenly Last Summer,' we will examine how dangerous it can be for those who speak the truth - especially when that truth is uncomfortable, or even threatening, to those who hold power,” said Newman. “In the winter, with Jeffery Hatcher's 'Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde'' adapted from the Robert Louis Stevenson novella, 'Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,' we will reflect on the thorny struggle of ‘good vs. evil' that lives within us all; which part, which impulse, which side of the mirror is our true self? Which is the mask we wear?”

SEASON DESIGNERS/PRODUCTION:

The Production Team for this season will include: Elizabeth V. Newman as Director; Patrick Anthony as Scenic & Lighting Designer; Maddy Lamb as Costume Designer; Johann Solo as Sound & Music Designer, Liz Tyson as Property Designer and Kit Brooks as Stage Manager. Jennifer Sturley will serve as dramaturg for “Suddenly Last Summer,” and Beau Paul will act as dramaturg for “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.” Mike Ooi will join the team as Fight Director for “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde.”

ABOUT THE FILIGREE THEATRE:

“To filigree” means “to make by hand and with much skill.”

The Filigree Theatre is an independent theatre company committed to producing high-level, professional theatre and to creating thoughtful, innovative and challenging work for the stage. The company embraces the dual roots of the word ‘Filigree' (filum 'thread' and granum ‘seed') in its mission, with an aim to serve both as a SEED by originating work in Filigree's home-base of Austin, TX and as a THREAD by collaborating with artists and engaging audiences in other theatre hubs such as New York & Los Angeles.

The Filigree Theatre recently celebrated the conclusion of their fifth anniversary season at their annual Gold & Silver Gala.

