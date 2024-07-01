Hannah Timm to Sing Judy Garland In JUDY AT 100 at Trinity Street Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate the legacy of "The World's Greatest Entertainer," Judy Garland, with an unforgettable concert by Hannah Timm in Judy at 100. This special event will take place on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 7:30 PM at the Trinity Street Playhouse at First Austin in the heart of Austin's Red River Cultural District.

Hannah Timm will take you over the rainbow with her audience-favorite production, featuring iconic songs such as "The Trolley Song" and "The Man That Got Away". Through a combination of song and story, Hannah Timm captures the turbulent journey of Judy Garland's life, paying tribute to the legendary star.

"To perform the music and tell the story of Judy Garland is really an honor for me," Timm states. "The idea that we will present this show here in Austin coming off of the heels of PRIDE Month is particularly special to me," she continues. Garland is well-known as an icon of the LGBTQIA+ community, with her death and the Stonewall riots often being linked as pivotal moments intertwined with each other in history.

The performance includes unique multimedia elements and showcases a six-piece band composed of some of Austin's finest musicians. The Trinity Street Playhouse, located on the grounds of the First Austin (the First Baptist Church of Austin), provides a state-of-the-art theater space that's ideal for the intimate cabaret shows that Garland and other performers of her era were known for. The concept was awarded a 2023 Live Arts Grant by the City of Austin.

"We've assembled a fantastic band and a truly intimate venue at Trinity Street Playhouse (First Austin), which really puts the audience immersed in the music. There's also a few surprises that I'm excited for our audience to see!" Timm concluded.

Don't miss this chance to experience an evening filled with music, history, and the remarkable legacy of Judy Garland, as performed by Hannah Timm.

About the Artist

Hannah Timm is perhaps best known as a TV personality from her work on QVC, HSN, ShopLC and now at ShopHQ, but the stage is truly her home. Whether as a concert performer on tour or as a guest headliner on cruise ships, her passion shines each time she takes the stage. Prior to her career in television, Hannah performed on Broadway and in the first national tour of "Rocktopia" starring Pat Monahan, Dee Snider, and Constantine Maroulis, at the iconic Sight & Sound Theatre, and on the rivers of America onboard the grand steamboat American Queen. She has also performed at regional houses like American Music Theatre, The Fulton, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Show Palace Dinner Theatre, Prima Theatre, Blue Gate Musicals, and more. Her debut album "Different Stages" was released by SMASH Show Co. Records in 2019.

Tickets are available for $40 and can be purchased through Eventbrite or at JudyAt100.com.

Comments