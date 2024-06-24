Penfold Theatre Company Reveals 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penfold Theatre Company has announced the titles and dates for the 2024-25 Season. Season 17 will bring four mainstage productions, all at Penfold’s new Round Rock home, located in the Rock Creek Plaza bordered by I-35 and North Mays Street.

”Moving into a new neighborhood has us thinking about what it means to be a good neighbor,” said Producing Artistic Director Ryan Crowder. “You’ll see that reflected throughout the season, from an exploration into the legacy of “Mr. Rogers;” to stories like It’s a Wonderful Life and Ordinary Days where community becomes the pathway to joy and meaning; to the world premiere of Anton Chekhov is a Tasty Snack, which turns the lens inward on our theatre community - allowing us to laugh at ourselves while celebrating what makes this art form truly magical.”

Planting its roots, Penfold will bring theatre to Central Texans telling intimate stories that nurture empathy and inspire hope through vivid acting, language and imagination.

MAINSTAGE SERIES

I’m Proud of You

By Tim Madigan and Harry Parker

October 4 – 26, 2024

Based on the best-selling book, this play chronicles the extraordinary bond between Tim Madigan, a Texas newspaper writer, and Fred Rogers, the iconic TV host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” As Fred gently urges Tim to share his deepest truths, their unlikely friendship blossoms, offering a profound support through life’s trials. From reconciling family rifts to navigating illness, I’m Proud of You paints a poignant picture of the transformative power of genuine connection and the enduring legacy of Fred Rogers’ boundless compassion.

It's A Wonderful Life

Adapted by Nathan Jerkins

December 13 – 29, 2024

You loved the “It’s A Wonderful Life” radiocasts. Now get ready for a full-scale production! This imaginative take on a beloved classic honors Penfold’s tradition of holiday radiocasts while ushering in an exciting new chapter in their new home. Re-adapted by Penfold co-founder Nathan Jerkins, this fully staged performance features George Bailey, Clarence the Angel, and all your favorite characters, brought to life by a small, virtuosic ensemble of actors. Brimming with Christmas warmth, this tale of despair, redemption and hope is the perfect way to celebrate the season with family and friends.

Ordinary Days

Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon

February 7 – March 1, 2025

From one of musical theatre’s most exciting new composers comes Ordinary Days, a refreshingly frank and funny musical about forging real connections in the city that never sleeps. Follow four young New Yorkers searching for fulfillment, happiness, love, and taxicabs. With a vibrant score, their stories capture the essence of finding simple joys in the complex world. This uplifting musical comedy balances humor and poignancy, celebrating the beautiful urban tapestry people call home.

Anton Chekhov is a Tasty Snack

By Jenny Connell Davis

June 6 – 28, 2025

The world premiere of Anton Chekhov is a Tasty Snack, a new play commissioned from the acclaimed Austin playwright Jenny Connell Davis. In this fast-and-loose adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull, a small yet ambitious Texas theatre company is determined to stage the most impressive production of this classic play the town has ever seen. However, as rehearsals drag on for months, the boundary between art and life blurs, and the cast finds themselves descending into chaos, mirroring the play’s own themes of passion and folly.

This hilarious new comedy captures the absurdity and challenges of making theater, showcasing Davis’s sharp wit and keen understanding of the human condition. Known for her work as the in-house writer for the Emmy Award-winning Baobab Studios, Davis has screenplays in development with Fox/Disney, Amazon Studios, Sony, and more. Her award-winning plays have been produced nationwide, solidifying her reputation as a significant voice in contemporary American theatre.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Grand Opening Celebration

A Fundraising Gala

September 28, 2024

An unforgettable evening celebrating the grand opening of Penfold Theatre’s new home! Guests will get an exclusive first-look at Round Rock’s new performing arts venue while enjoying elegant hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, signature cocktails, interactive games, and a champagne toast! Honoring those who made this step possible alongside an exciting preview of what comes next, attendees will not only take part in a historic moment in the life of the community, they make the future possible as all proceeds directly support a cascade of new performances and educational offerings in the coming year.

Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast

Adapted by Nathan Jerkins

December 20 - 22, 2024

After years of sincere retellings of beloved, nostalgia-soaked Christmas stories, Penfold’s fictional 1940s radio casters invite you to an “after dark” version of Die Hard, reimagined as the irreverent, “Prairie Home Companion” Christmas Special that never should have existed. Back by popular demand and for one weekend only, don’t miss a night of irreverent holiday fun. Because some nights Christmas just isn’t Christmas until Bruce Willis drops Alan Rickman off a California skyscraper!

