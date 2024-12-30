Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards
Sammy Miller and The Congregation Come to the Eisemann Center

The performance is on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Sammy Miller and The Congregation Come to the Eisemann Center Image
The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts has announced that Sammy Miller and The Congregation will bring jazz to the Bank of America Theatre on Saturday, February 22, 2025, for an evening of music that will leave audiences uplifted and inspired.

Sammy Miller and The Congregation Come to the Eisemann Center
Juilliard-trained drummer and Grammy-nominated artist Sammy Miller, and his band, The Congregation, have made it their mission to put generosity back into jazz and bring this iconic art form to a new generation of listeners.

The band has headlined major festivals and venues worldwide, including Lincoln Center, The White House, TEDx, The Newport Jazz Festival, and more, performing alongside luminaries like Jon Batiste and Wynton Marsalis. Known for their ability to connect with audiences through music that feels good, Sammy Miller and The Congregation are dedicated to creating an unforgettable concert experience. Their latest album, Joyful Jazz at Lincoln Center (2023), is a testament to their vibrant and inclusive approach to jazz.

Beyond the stage, Miller is a passionate advocate for music education. He has worked with over 60,000 students across 45 states and launched the innovative online platform, PLAYBOOK, to equip music teachers with tools to inspire lifelong musicianship. Miller’s New York Times op-ed, “We’re Teaching Music to Kids All Wrong,” highlights his commitment to reshaping the way music is taught and shared.

Sammy and the band are returning to the Eisemann Center for a fourth appearance by popular demand. Join us for this high-energy, family-friendly event that celebrates the joy of music and the power of connection.




