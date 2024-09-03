SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure Comes to The Eisemann Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eisemann Center Presents will continue the 2024-2025 season "SUGAR SKULL! A Día de Muertos Musical Adventure," a vibrant and engaging bilingual musical that brings the traditions of Mexico's Día de Muertos to life for audiences of all ages. The performance will take place on Sunday, October 20th, 2024 at 2:00 PM in the Bank of America Theatre.

"SUGAR SKULL!" tells the story of twelve-year-old Vita Flores, who is bewildered by her family’s preparations for Día de Muertos. But when a spirited candy skeleton named Sugar Skull comes to life, Vita embarks on a magical journey that reveals the true meaning of the holiday. Through lively traditional music, dance, and encounters with colorful characters like the famous Catrina Calavera, Vita learns the importance of family, love, and honoring those who have passed.

This musical adventure offers a unique blend of cultural education and entertainment, making it a perfect outing for families and young audiences. "SUGAR SKULL!" beautifully captures the essence of Día de Muertos, highlighting its significance and the joy it brings to those who celebrate it.

Tickets start at $15 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

Comments