Review: THE POETRY SHIFT at Southwest Theatre Productions

Kat Sparks, director of Southwest Theatre's recent production of THE POETRY SHIFT shared with me that she, "wanted our first full (return) production to be something that didn't reflect current times, since the world has gone through such a long humorless period. A comedy seemed flip. Something from the past felt like a greater escape than a drama about current political and social conflicts. I also hoped the play would remind people to be sensitive to what others are going through: Their pain doesn't have to be logical or rational to be real and deep."

In these intentions, Sparks succeeded with THE POETRY SHIFT. It doesn't come barreling at you like a popular escapist musical, or a drama with A Big Important Lesson About Life. I'll give it away immediately. THE POETRY SHIFT does none of that - but it does do something personal and important. It reminds us, just as Kat had hoped it would, that we can be sensitive to what others are experiencing, and yes, "pain doesn't have to be logical or rational to be real and deep."

Set in the 1990's, (before Google, Facebook, and smartphones, for those who don't or are too young, to recall) THE POETRY SHIFT refers, not to the poetic shift that occurs in a poem, but the night shift at a walkie talkie factory. The crew manager of a very tight work family writes poetry to encourage one of his employees to confront her grief. This sets off a series of events that shatters the secure status quo of this close knit group.

There's something relatable for anyone who has held a job for any length of time in THE POETRY SHIFT. Playwright Daniel Born gives us characters who have distinct personalities, and their traits under Spark's direction and casting avoid seeming typical. These characters, in less capable hands, might come off as two dimensional, but Sparks and the cast give them heart. It helps that Born draws on personal experience to write his play, and these characters are composites of people he's worked with in his own life as a factory employee himself. These are unique people, despite our brain's desires to categorize them as "The Stoner," or "The Biker." I caution future producers of this play to attend to this avoidable pitfall.

With this cast, Marty Soole gives us a passionate and compassionate Lydon, the manager of this endearing but motley night shift crew. Davina Works is his paramour Suzanne, who in the end, shows us she can be much more than the boss's girlfriend. Brandon Fox (Mark) skillfully steers toward being a credible human despite smoking a lot of pot. Estella Perez's Jeanie is full of grit and truth. Michael Burnett is restrained and entirely hateable (in such a good way!) as Roger. And, as the subject of Lydon's poem, Adriane Shown gives us an experience of Sheri's trauma and grief that is over the edge without ever having to go... well... over the edge.

There's the credibility playwright Born lends to the story, and the credibility these actors give to the characters they embody. It's a very real experience to be in the presence of this cast and the story Born brings us about these "average" people. Born tells us that Sheri's story was related to him by a coworker. He immediately responded to the drama of it, and the pathos. The playwright shared in an email that "Theatre comes from a place of catharsis and I couldn't help but be moved by her story and want to write a play around it."

It's in this way that THE POETRY SHIFT is an unassuming but deeply relatable story for any of us who have grown close to our work family. And that encompasses most anyone who is breathing and isn't independently wealthy. But don't presume the play isn't refreshing in its depiction of such a normal and universal experience. It is, in fact, refreshing because of its relatability. It is funny at times, but not flip, just as director Sparks intended, and thoughtful, without being dense or depressing. In their first full play following the dark fog that was 2020-2022, Southwest Theatre Productions has succeeded in giving us a play that reminds us that life happens, things change, grief and loss are inescapable. Nonetheless, we still have the capacity for compassion, love, and resilience.

THE POETRY SHIFT

by Daniel Born

Southwest Theatre Productions

Thursdays-Sundays,

February 10 - March 04, 2023

Trinity Street Theatre

4th floor, First Baptist Church

901 Trinity Street

Austin, TX, 78701

