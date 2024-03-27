Review: HOME, I'M DARLING at Jarrott Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Now onstage at Trinity Street Playhouse is Jarrott Productions latest offering to our theatre scene: HOME, I’M DARLING. Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy in 2019, playwright Laura Wade’s HOME I’M DARLING raises questions about the authenticity of nostalgia, the pressures of conforming to traditional gender roles, and the ways in which individuals construct their own identities. By juxtaposing the ideals of the 1950s housewife with contemporary feminism, HOME, I’M DARLING interrogates notions of female empowerment, choice, and autonomy. Through Judy (Martina Olhauser) who chooses to embrace the role of a 1950s housewife, Wade delves into the complexities and contradictions inherent in the pursuit of personal fulfillment within the confines of societal expectations and gender norms.

It is in Laura Wade’s wheelhouse to show us ourselves through themes such as identity, class, and the complexities of human relationships, all delivered with wit and intelligence. Wade's talent for crafting engaging and thought-provoking narratives has earned her numerous awards and nominations, winning the Olivier Award for not just HOME, I’M DARLING, but for her play POSH, as well.

HOME, I’M DARLING follows the story of Judy, a woman who immerses herself in the lifestyle of a 1950's housewife. Set in contemporary times, Judy embraces the domesticity and traditional gender roles of the 1950's, much to the bewilderment of her friends and family. As she attempts to perfect the art of being a 'good wife,' tensions arise within her marriage and with those around her. As Judy meticulously recreates the ambiance of the 1950's within her own home, she finds herself increasingly isolated from the realities of the present. Tensions mount as her husband Johnny, friends Fran and Marcus, her mother Sylvia, and even Johnny's boss Alex, are affected by Judy's decisions, causing her to ultimately question the authenticity and sustainability of her chosen lifestyle.

In this production of HOME, I’M DARLING, director Will Gibson Douglas has enlisted a stellar and locally pedigreed cast. Douglas himself is a strong presence in Austin theatre, and producer David Jarrott has assembled a great creative team to support a robust cast.

Web Burkley gives Alex a commanding yet approachable air that never seems to cross the lines with Johnny, despite Judy’s assumptions. A skillful Julia Chereson shows us a Fran whose insecurity mounts under the sad realization that her own cad of a husband Marcus (Tyler Jones) would prefer the “benefits” men enjoyed in the 1950’s. As Judy’s mother Sylvia, Bernadette Nason brings us the wise and perfectly appropriate perspective of a woman who suffered the realities of living in a time romanticized by those who were never subject to its challenges. Nason portrays Sylvia with a blithe exterior that belies the strong woman who eventually reveals herself in a stirring monologue on our naive privilege. I like to reserve high praise for those actors who can leave us feeling creepy by committing to playing characters whose behavior is despicable. Tyler Jones does a strong job of this as Marcus. Tobie Minor as Johnny and Martina Olhauser as Judy are the backbone of this production. Olhauser walks a fine line of restraint that would otherwise send Judy into an immediately annoying neuroticism. We can feel it in everything, though, especially Minor’s Johnny. Together, Minor and Olhauser appear to personify a pair of actors who genuinely give each other something to which each responds and reacts. Seemingly simple, but not easy. Wade has written a fine arc into the story, but these two demonstrate an admirable portrayal of characters who are truly changed by their circumstances. Their work as a pair makes HOME, I’M DARLING as much about the challenges of commitment in a marriage as it is about feminism, or gender roles, or sexual harassment.

In the case of HOME, I’M DARLING, the unavoidable small stage space makes Judy and Johnny’s house seem a bit cramped. Nonetheless, AnnDee Alvidrez’s design is generally well appointed and true to period. It maintains the subtly intended cartoonish effect necessary to give us the idea that not all is as it seems in this comedy. However, I did wonder why such an impeccably controlled woman such as Judy didn’t hang a single piece of art on her walls. Buffy Manners costuming is spot on and Amanda Cooley Davis has succeeded in coaching the cast in quite convincing dialects.

HOME, I’M DARLING has been billed as a dark comedy, and this production leans more toward the dark than the comedy. It’s not a laugh a minute. I would have preferred a brisker pacing in some scenes. Nonetheless, my thoughts on these details should in no way keep you away from this otherwise strong show. HOME, I’M DARLING is a quality offering to the Austin theatre scene. The high caliber cast and crew, and great script by Laura Wade make this production quite worthy.

Home, I'm Darling

Written by Laura Wade

Directed by Will Gibson Douglas



Thursdays through Sunday

March 21 through April 07

Trinity Street Playhouse

Black Box Theatre, 4th floor, First Baptist Church

901 Trinity Street

Austin, TX, 78701

Photo credit Steve Rogers Photography