Review: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL at Cedar Park Middle School Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When a friend called me and invited me to join her for a middle school production of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS:THE MUSICAL last week, I think it fair to say it wasn’t high on this reviewer’s list of things to do on a free Saturday night.

This is especially true since I knew no young people in the show, and have long passed the time of putting in my duty as a theatre mom. That, my friends, should tell you how much this relationship with my friend means to me. And my friends, this is also how much cultivating the talent of the next generation of theatre geeks means to me.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL is a stage adaptation based on the popular animated television series created by Stephen Hillenburg. The musical features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by various artists, including Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, John Legend, and more. It premiered on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017 and ran for over a year before closing in September 2018.

The musical follows the residents of Bikini Bottom, including SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star, and the rest of the familiar characters, as they face a crisis when the undersea town is threatened by a volcanic eruption. SpongeBob, with the help of his friends, embarks on a journey to save their home.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL received critical acclaim for its creativity, energetic performances, and catchy songs. It garnered several award nominations, including multiple Tony Award nominations, and won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical. The show's whimsical and lighthearted approach appeals to audiences of all ages. The Cedar Park Middle School Performing Arts Department did a good job making SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL the fun and entertaining theatrical experience it should be.

Co-director (one of FIVE!) Briana Bower, notes in the program that SPONGEBOB “doesn’t give us a message of toxic positivity or pure naivete, but rather one of hope, dedication, and commitment to those who matter most to us” — a message that I find more and more important every day. She’s right to choose a musical that deals with leaning on your friends, and getting creative and strong in the face of the world crashing down around you. This, coupled with the powerful soft skills that theatre provides for living, working, and achieving a goal alongside people who may be different from you, is noble. To do it well as a public educator right now might well border on sorcery.

And SPONGEBOB was indeed magical. After waiting in two different lines to enter the raucous, especially crowded cafeteria, my party and I took our seats on the second row. Oh, how I honestly wish every show in town could garner long lines outside the building like this one did. Of course, you might have to cast nothing but people between the ages of five and 18 to garner these kinds of results, but I digress.

Security guards that looked suspiciously like middle schoolers (Lucas Fortin, Max Martindill) kept a watchful eye on the proceedings until they let Patchy the Pirate (a witty and quick Varun Tiwari) slip past to do a little entertaining for us before the curtain rose on a 1980’s neon version of Bikini Bottom.

And with that, we were off on an adventure full of action and full fledged enthusiasm from everyone in this gigantic cast. With SPONGEBOB, directors Briana Bower, Morgan Co, Megan Weston, Sarah Kumengi, and Kayln Vaughn brought together no less than sixty (seventy?) young actors to give us this colorful production. I am certain there are smaller graduating classes than this cast in many high schools. Despite the crowd inhabiting Bikini Bottom, chaos was carefully staged, choreographed and blocked. Stage Managers Peyton Jordan, and Lucas Saene and Assistant Stage Managers Mary Early and James Palermo had their work cut out for them, and they got it done well.

There are some notable performances to mention that rose to above sea level in this story of how SPONGEBOB and his friends save Bikini Bottom. Grant Hutchings played SpongeBob with an endearing innocence alongside Landon Reed’s energetic and hilariously dense Patrick. Adithya Muthukumar belies his age as a deep throated and diabolical Plankton, alongside a perky Jenna Massey as Karen. Amisha Pandey as Sandy and Seth Rodriguez as Squidward both gave us high caliber and professional performances. I’ll keep an eye out for these two as they continue to hone their already polished skills.

There’s just not enough room to mention the dedicated and important work of everyone who had something to do with this monumental undertaking of a production. This reviewer knows the work and craft put in, all the way from conception to strike. Each and every individual involved in this show should be immensely proud of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS: THE MUSICAL.

A couple of quick notes for next time, though: Parents, I say start a booster for some great mics. These kids deserve to be heard. While you’re at it, buy some gaff tape. Those cords on the floor at the back of the house should be taped down. Safety First!

A final word: In a world where we are becoming increasingly siloed, the mental health of our young people can be bolstered by coming together under the affinity for the craft of theatre. Theatre arts will teach them the soft skills of collaboration, teamwork, trust, appreciation for those who are different, public speaking, problem solving, confidence, and more, all while having a great time. The teachers who make space for this are true treasures. Hang on to them.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL

Based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg

Book by Kyle Jarrow

Musical Production Conceived by Tina Landau

Directed by

Briana Bower, Morgan Co, Megan Weston, Sarah Kumengi, and Kayln Vaughn

Cedar Park Middle School Performing Arts

Cedar Park Middle School

2100 Sun Chase Blvd, Cedar Park

February 29th through March 2nd

Runtime: 2 hours