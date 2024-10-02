Review: THE FLICK at Gaslight Baker Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gaslight Baker Theatre, sponsored by Carolyn Bryant, CPA, presents Annie Baker’s play THE FLICK, winner of the 2013 Obie Award for Playwriting and the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Set in an aging and somewhat dilapidated single-screen movie theater near Worcester, Massachusetts, THE FLICK offers a glimpse into the interaction between, and bits of the lives of, three underpaid ushers: Avery, Sam, and Rose.

Sam is a thirty-ish employee who has been at the theater for years, grappling with his stumbling transition into adulthood. He works alongside Rose, a twenty-something who operates the movie projector for the 35mm films, soon to be replaced by new technology, and then there’s Avery, a recent hire taking a short break from college to confront personal and family issues. As they tackle the mundane tasks of keeping the theater running—cleaning up spilled soda, sweeping popcorn, and managing leftover food that was snuck in—we begin to see these repetitive chores as a metaphor for everyday life. Through humor, awkward moments, and straightforward language about the deeper things that affect people, this play is an unashamed look into how life often is, a search for meaning, love, and validation amid the often-undramatic routines of life.

The cast of THE FLICK is small yet perfectly balanced. Josh Carethers delivers an impressive portrayal of Avery, exuding a polished, relaxed authenticity that makes him one of the most genuine characters I've seen on stage. Every emotion, from moments of tragedy to his movie obsessions, comes across as transparent and utterly believable—a truly remarkable performance.

Completing the primary trio of actors are Alejandro Galindo (Sam) and Emily Rohrman (Rose), who serve as effective counterparts to Carethers. Galindo embodies the resigned, slightly jealous nature of Sam with remarkable ease; so at home on stage that I wouldn’t have been surprised if he had been sweeping the aisles alongside us sitting in the audience. He truly embodied "belonging" in the role and the space he inhabits. Meanwhile, Rohrman injects elements of surprise, innocence, and a bit of mayhem into the mix, crafting a Rose who balances a free spirit with the maturity of someone feeling trapped in her circumstances. Summer Jones (Skylar) appears twice, once as a patron and once as a new employee, and in both circumstances offering a bit of humor to counter the action.

Tommie Jackson’s direction is elegant. In a play that has the same set throughout, with characters moving in and out of the same space over and over, Jackson has drawn out convincing and credible performances from the cast. I will be looking for more plays directed by Jackson.

Performed on the apron of a proscenium stage, the set consists of risers and theater seats, complete with painted aisles that look like theater carpets do, and a trolley of cleaning supplies that is used continuously throughout the play. The sound design included many recordings of muzak-style versions of famous movie songs and themes, perfect for the show, and the slides and lights effectively portrayed the passing of time between scenes.

I highly recommend this play, with the caveat that there are a few adult themes and uncomfortable moments that may not be appropriate for children.

THE FLICK

Written by Annie Baker

Theater Company: The Gaslight-Baker Theatre

Venue: 216 South Main Street, Lockhart, Texas 78644

September 6-21, 8:00 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $8-18 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=209646&pr=1

Comments

SPONSORED BY TEXAS THEATRE AND DANCE