Review: NATIVE GARDENS at Sterling Stage Austin

SkyDome Stage Company—a new ensemble formed by theater professionals from Austin and Pflugerville—is delighted to present their inaugural production, NATIVE GARDENS, at Sterling Stage Austin. This engaging performance runs from August 8-25 and promises to offer an evening of humor and reflection. Through its dynamic cast and insightful narrative, the production encourages audiences to connect with their own experiences while exploring themes of shared humanity and peaceful conflict resolution.

NATIVE GARDENS, penned by acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías in 2019, delves into the comedic clash of cultures and gardens between neighbors. The story centers on Pablo, a promising attorney, and Tania, his pregnant wife, who have recently moved next door to Frank and Virginia, a couple renowned for their exquisite English garden. What begins as a minor disagreement over a long-standing fence quickly escalates into a full-blown dispute, unearthing issues of race, taste, class, and privilege.

Julia Chereson and Camila Salas have curated an exceptional cast for this production. Cassandra DeFreitas brings depth and empathy to the role of Tania, vividly portraying the hopes and aspirations of a young family navigating their new environment while balancing their needs with those of their neighbors. Victor Santos delivers a compelling performance as Pablo, embodying the determination of immigrant families striving to achieve their dreams. Laura Huffman Powell and Rick Felkins shine as Virginia and Frank, respectively, offering a blend of humor and nuance as the older couple who, despite their differences, develop a relationship with their younger neighbors. Joshua Nuñez and Camila Salas, in their various roles, contribute notably with their portrayal of secondary characters, delivering some of the production’s most memorable comedic moments.

The production’s design elements complement its engaging narrative. Katie Birks-Kilman’s scenic design effectively delineates the contrasting yards of the neighbors, while Laura Cannon’s costumes are perfectly attuned to the characters. Luis Sadoval’s lighting design enhances the performance space, and Johann Solo’s sound design adeptly supports the show’s ambiance.

SkyDome Stage Company’s NATIVE GARDENS offers both laughter and thoughtful commentary, and highlights the first of what I hope will be many productions from this initial, effective performance.

NATIVE GARDENS

Written by Karen Zacarías

Theater Company: SkyDome Stage Company

Venue: Sterling Stage Austin, 6134 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX 78752

August 8-25, 2024, Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm; additional show on Wednesday, August 21 at 7:30

Running Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes with one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $29-45 https://atxtheatre.evvnt.events/events/native-gardens

