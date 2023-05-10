Review: GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN at Crashbox Theatre

Written by Katie Folger and directed by Matrex Kilgore, this delightful production explores the complexities of casual sex during a pandemic in a thought-provoking way.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE Photo 1 Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 2 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates
Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines Photo 3 Review: CINDERELLA at Georgetown Palace Shines
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN is a delight of a one-woman show. Written by Katie Folger and directed by Matrex Kilgore, this "racy and whimsical production explores the joys and challenges of being single and sexually adventurous during the COVID-19 era."

The show originated as a 30-page short story and grew from there, with Folger performing a backyard preview for select guests before launching a successful Kickstarter campaign to bring the show to the stage. On opening night last Thursday, the crowd greeted Folger's performance with enthusiastic approval. She is an actor who is gifted with the envious capacity to make the work of an hour alone on stage seem effortless. She has a pile of film credits, but Folger is just as comfortable on stage. And this show is not so much a play or monologue, as it is well directed storytelling.

Folger brings both humor and vulnerability to her story of navigating the dangerous waters of casual sex during the pandemic, beginning first with safe not so hot neighbors in Austin at the height of lockdown, to a trip to San Francisco for a hookup with a long time object of her desire. Is it ironic that Folger speaks of her pursuit of men in the same way that we are accustomed to hearing men speak about women, or is this her effective subversive point? I choose the latter.

I loved production designer Paola Cortes-Manthey's set, and Chrissy Paszalek's costume design. They are in a sense, a nod to Victoria's Secret, it seems, juxtaposed against a woman who is searching for her own sexual independence in a world that objectifies women. Matrex Kilgore's direction is enlivening and incorporative of the story. Rather than venturing into the possibility of pointless blocking to keep us from boredom, Kilgore makes sense of Folger's script.

At first blush, one might see GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN, as a well staged and entertaining story about one woman's journey of getting laid during Covid. Despite being described as "whimisical," this story can provide considerable conversation and insight through its subtext. I gave it a few days to percolate, and can now say it might even be worth a talkback after the show. Still, for those only there for the first layer of the story, Folger's thoughtful and excellent script shouldn't be obscured by her well executed humor, or the shiny object that is her gorgeous ass. (I'm not objectifying her, she says so herself!)

GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN is wonderful entertainment. It's also a chance to dig a little deeper upon reflection. Was this Folger's intent? I can only speculate. Given her commitment to representation of women in the media, I think it's a fair stretch.

And, yes, while it's racy, it's not Annie Sprinkle, racy. But if you bring the kids, you'll have some 'splainin' to do. I hope you'll explain to them how important it is for women to express their sexual desires without shame, celebrate their bodies, and drop the conformity of the patriarchy. Otherwise, just take the kids to see FROZEN.

I can't help myself in closing this review, so please forgive me - any way you slice it GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN is worth a taste.

GETTING IN BED WITH THE PIZZA MAN

by Katie Folger

May 04 - May 13, 2023

Thursdays-Saturdays

Crashbox

5305 Bolm Avenue

Suite 12

Austin, TX, 78721

Tickets $35, available Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Austin

Interview: Elizabeth V. Newman of TIDE at The Filigree Theatre Photo
Interview: Elizabeth V. Newman of TIDE at The Filigree Theatre

Elizabeth V. Newman moved with her family from New York City to Austin ten years ago. She is in her 4th season at The Filigree Theatre and is thrilled to have found an extended family in the Austin theatre community. The Filigree Theatre company delivers each season with a theme that ties together unique and beautiful stories.

Review: TIDE at The Filigree Theatre Photo
Review: TIDE at The Filigree Theatre

Tide at The Filigree Theatre showed directorial and artistic courage and compassion as Ms. Newman was able to deliver a play that purposely leaves much unanswered and unresolved. An enjoyable performance that makes me want to see what Ms. Newman will bring to the stage next season.

The Filigree Theatre Presents Their Gold & Silver Gala Photo
The Filigree Theatre Presents Their Gold & Silver Gala

Join The Filigree Theatre at their Gold & Silver Gala on May 11 on the charming indoor/outdoor terrace at the Tudor Cottage in Pease Park from 7 - 10 p.m. The theme of this year's Gala will be “gold & silver by the sea” and Tudor cottage will be transformed into a glittering nautical fete for guests to explore.

Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE Photo
Cast Set for NOISES OFF at ZACH THEATRE

ZACH Theatre has announced cast and creatives for Noises Off written by Michael Frayn.


From This Author - Joni Lorraine

Review: ZACH'S ROE Wows With a Timely MessageReview: ZACH'S ROE Wows With a Timely Message
Review: RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY at Bass Concert HallReview: RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY at Bass Concert Hall
Review: NIGHTBIRD at Austin PlayhouseReview: NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse
Review: THE POETRY SHIFT at Southwest Theatre ProductionsReview: THE POETRY SHIFT at Southwest Theatre Productions

Videos

Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sanctuary City
Ground Floor Theatre (5/19-6/02)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Bastrop Opera House (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jenna & the Whale
Ground Floor Theatre (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Memorandum
The VORTEX (7/21-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Box
Ground Floor Theatre (6/23-7/08)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunny Days - A Work-in-Progress
The VORTEX (8/17-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Queer Emancipation Open Mic Poetry Night
The VORTEX (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Cyclist
City Theatre Austin at Genesis Creative Collective (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pet Dick
Jarrott Productions (9/01-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disco Dracula
Butterfly Bar (5/05-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU