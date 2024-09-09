Review: CYRANO DE BERGERAC at Cold Frame Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Edmund Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac is a classic French play set in the 17th century, centering on Cyrano, a flamboyant swordsman, brilliant poet, and eloquent speaker who is burdened by his unusually large nose. Despite his many talents, Cyrano’s insecurity about his appearance prevents him from confessing his love for Roxane, his beautiful and intelligent distant cousin.

The play opens with Cyrano showcasing his skill both with words and the sword during a theatrical duel. While celebrated for his martial prowess and eloquence, Cyrano is often ridiculed for his nose, which he masks with a sharp tongue and arrogant demeanor to shield his insecurities.

Cyrano is deeply in love with Roxane but is too self-conscious to reveal his feelings. Roxane, in turn, is infatuated with Christian, a handsome but unremarkable soldier. Recognizing each other’s strengths and shortcomings, Cyrano agrees to write romantic letters to Roxane on Christian’s behalf. This arrangement allows Christian to pursue Roxane, while Cyrano’s eloquent words help him realize his romantic aspirations through the young soldier.

The play explores themes of love and sacrifice, identity and self-esteem, and honor and integrity, all illustrated through Cyrano’s actions and relationships. Cyrano’s willingness to help Christian win Roxane’s love, despite his feelings, exemplifies love as a noble sacrifice. His belief that his appearance disqualifies him from romance highlights the broader theme of identity and self-esteem. Cyrano’s steadfast adherence to his principles, even in the face of personal loss or danger, underscores the theme of integrity.

The power of words and their impact on emotions and perceptions is central to the play, demanding an actor who can deliver the text with authenticity and clarity. Kathleen Fletcher’s casting as Cyrano might have seemed unconventional, but it proved to be a brilliant choice. Fletcher delivers a tour-de-force performance, characterized by a commanding stage presence, clear speech, and emotional depth that infuses the role with profound humanity.

Arielle Laguette shines as Roxane, bringing both authenticity and comedic flair to her performance. Madeleine Newchurch stands out in her various roles, particularly as Sister Claire, a novice with a sensitive heart. The large and diverse cast collectively contributes to an engaging production.

Cyrano de Bergerac is a monumental play, often challenging for theatrical companies to execute effectively (and I have seen at least three versions of the play in my lifetime). Cold Frame Collective’s staging captures the essence of the work with notable success. The minimalist set design, rough costumes, and gender-blind casting evoke the ambiance of a traveling show from the 1800s, prioritizing storytelling over spectacle. Some directorial decisions, such as the modern music between acts and the movement pieces, felt somewhat misplaced and unclear in their intention. Nevertheless, this production offers a refreshing perspective on Rostand’s classic, resulting in an enjoyable and memorable experience.

Duration: 3 hours including one intermission.

CYRANO DE BERGERAC

Written by Edmund Rostand (translated by Anthony Burgess)

Directed by Audrey Barrett

Produced by Caroline Bobbitt

Now playing through September 14th, 2024

Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Cold Frame Collective at Sterling Stage Austin

6134 E US 290 Service Rd.

Austin, TX





