Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at TexArts is a comedic tour-de-force!

Comedic maestro Ken Ludwig, known for hits like Lend Me a Tenor, Leading Ladies, and Crazy For You, ingeniously transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s timeless classic, The Hound of the Baskerville, into a murderously funny escapade. As the male heirs of the Baskerville line meet untimely fates, Holmes and Watson embark on a daring quest across desolate moors, racing against a family curse that threatens the newest heir. What unfolds is a rapid-fire comedy filled with clever clues, silly accents, absurd disguises, and uproarious moments, as a nimble cast of five seamlessly embodies a multitude of characters.

Dane Parker (Dr. Watson), Noah Alderfer (Inspector Lestrade), and Hollis L. Edwards III (Sherlock Holmes)

Under the sharp and witty direction of Rosalind Faires, TexArts' rendition of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery is a theatrical delight pulsating with high energy and injecting a fresh take on the classic detective narrative. The production's sound effects, ranging from eerie music, the sound of hooves, and the fierce howl of the hound, contribute to atmospheric excellence. Inside a library setting, the magic of live theater seamlessly and cleverly transports audiences from 221B Baker Street to the streets of London, the Baskerville mansion, and the English moors.

The story unfolds with the arrival of Dr. John Mortimer (McQuade), seeking Holmes's assistance in unraveling the mysterious death of his friend, Charles Baskerville. The House of Baskerville, ensnared by a legendary curse involving a Hound of Hell, sets the stage for Holmes's quest to protect the heir, Henry Baskerville (Alderfer), from the looming threat.

As Sherlock Holmes (Hollis L. Edwards III) and Dr. Watson (Dane Parker) plunge into the investigation, the storyline takes them to the desolate English moors, introducing an array of suspicious but captivating characters such as Mr. Stapleton (Eva McQuade), and his "sister" Belle (Yunina Barbour-Payne), the mysterious Buttler (McQuade) and his wife Inga (Barbour-Payne), and an one-eyed ex-convict (McQuade). Ludwig's comedic adaptation breathes fresh life into the classic tale, deviating from Doyle's initial seriousness and infusing the plot with laughter.

The true joy of TexArts' Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery lies not solely in the brilliance of the script or the ingenuity of the plot, as one might anticipate from Ken Ludwig’s body of work. Instead, it emanates from the perfectly selected ensemble of actors who, with their over-the-top physicality, impeccable comedic timing, and effortless transitions between roles, craft a two-hour spectacle of comedic bliss.

Noah Alderfer (Sir Henry Baskerville) and Dane Parker (Dr. Watson)

Edward’s portrayal of Holmes, with a witty and urbane demeanor, infuses the character with mischievous charm. His booming, seductive voice and smooth nature bring a fresh perspective to the iconic detective. Parker’s poised portrayal of Dr. Watson complements Holmes's deductive genius, revealing a character who handles the challenges with decency and properness, even amidst the dirtier chores of sleuthing. Parker’s performance stands out as the soul of the play, captivating audiences with his joyous charisma and exaggerated physicality, contributing significantly to the overall brilliance of the production.

Yunina Barbour-Payne (Belle) and Dane Parker (Dr. Watson)

The remaining cast consists of the dynamic trio of Eva McQuade, Noah Aderfer, and Yunina Barbour-Payne, all of whom add vibrant energy to the stage, skillfully embodying a multitude of characters with exceptional flair. Each character they bring to life possesses a distinct charm, making it challenging to choose favorites among the plethora of hilarity. Particularly notable is Alderfer's portrayal of the politically incorrect Inspector Lestrade, a Scotland Yard detective, where he demonstrates his comedic brilliance. Seamlessly transitioning between a rugged Scottish investigator and the conceited yet naive Texan heir to the Baskerville fortune, Alderfer adds physicality and humor to each role. McQuade shines in every role but my favorite is the sassy Spanish hotel clerk, where she delivers her lines with a perfect blend of wit and humor. Her rendition of the mysterious butler, characterized by a hunched back and raspy voice, incites uproarious laughter. Among her exceptional performances, Barbour-Payne's portrayal of the conflicted and misunderstood German housekeeper named Inga is a standout, prompting uncontrollable laughter, even from the actress herself, as Inga's absurd and hilarious accent takes center stage. Finally, McQuade and Barbour-Payne deliver an abundance of belly laughs as they embody the roles of two mischievous young lads engaged in sleuthing adventures for Holmes within the bustling city of London. Thanks to the period costumes by Pam Friday and the assistance of dialect coach Sheila Gordon, each character is uniquely distinguished and expertly crafted.

Eva McQuade and Yunina Barbour-Payne

Under the skilled direction of Rosalind Faires, with an exceptionally talented cast and a script that reimagines a classic tale, TexArts' production of Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery emerges as a vibrant and entertaining piece of theater, seamlessly intertwining laughter and intrigue.

Book by Ken Ludwig

Director: Rosalind Faires

Stage Manager: Maria Kruger

Costume Designer: Pam Friday

Scenic Designer: Theada Haining

Sound Designer: Buzz Moran

Lighting Designer: Conner Gilbert

TexArts

2300 Lohman's Spur

Lakeway, TX 78734

September 29 through October 15, 2023

Friday - Saturday @ 7 pm

Sundays @ 2 pm

Additional Show: Saturday, Oct 14 at 2 pm