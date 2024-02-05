Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is a toe-tapping, time-traveling journey back to the birth of rock 'n' roll, capturing the electrifying magic of an impromptu jam session among four music legends at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The musical not only celebrates the timeless tunes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins but also delves into the pivotal role Sun Records played in shaping the course of music history in the 1950s.

The narrative unfolds on December 4, 1956, when the four iconic musicians converged at the Sun Records studio for a historic recording session. Each artist brought their unique style and sound, blending blues, country, gospel, and boogie-woogie into a revolutionary new genre that would come to define an era.

Colton Daniel, Braden Tanner, Derek CJ Gulley, W.D. Fordy

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

PC: April Paine Photography

Carl Perkins (Braden Tanner), the unsung hero of rockabilly, contributed his distinctive guitar licks and catchy melodies to the mix, with songs such as "Matchbox" and "Blue Suede Shoes," which ironically became a bigger hit for Elvis. Tanner's portrayal is nothing short of captivating, as he commands the stage with confidence and charisma, paying homage to a music legend whose influence transcends his comparatively modest chart success. Tanner's performance shines brightly, showcasing Perkins' enduring legacy and undeniable impact on the rock 'n' roll genre.

Elvis Presley (Derek CJ Gulley), often hailed as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, needs little introduction. Gulley steps into the iconic role of Elvis Presley with effortless charm and magnetism. His soulful voice and captivating stage presence bring new life to Presley's timeless classics, including "Peace in the Valley" and "Memories are Made of This." These renditions strike a chord with the audience, stirring emotional nostalgia for those who experienced the magic of Presley's music during the 1950s.

Johnny Cash (W.D. Fordy), the Man in Black, emerged as a towering figure in country music, known for his deep, resonant voice and poignant storytelling. Cash's classics like "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line" come to life through Fordy's unique performance, which adds a personal touch that captures the audience’s attention from start to finish.

Jerry Lee Lewis (Colton Daniel), the wild man of rock 'n' roll, dazzled audiences with his frenetic piano playing and fiery performances, belting out hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Real Wild Child". Daniel channels Lewis' self-assured charm and boundless energy with authenticity and flair. His mastery of the keys and impeccable comedic timing pay homage to one of rock 'n' roll's most unforgettable characters and are reminiscent of Dennis Quaid's portrayal in the film adaptation of Lewis’ life and career.

In the midst of the musical spectacle, Kristin Taylor shines as Dyanne, the talented singer and girlfriend of Elvis Presley. Taylor's sultry voice lends an enchanting quality to classics like "I Hear You Knocking" and "Fever," adding an extra layer of allure and intrigue to the session. Her portrayal brings depth to the narrative, providing insight into the personal lives and relationships of these iconic musicians.

The jamming session wouldn’t have been complete without the rest of the band, including Lannie Hilboldt as Jay Perkins and Kevin Hall as W.S. Fluke Holland.

Sun Records, founded by the visionary Sam Phillips, served as the launching pad for these trailblazing artists, shattering racial barriers and defying conventions in the deeply segregated South of the 1950s. Phillips' innovative approach to recording and promoting music not only propelled these artists to stardom but also played a pivotal role in integrating rock 'n' roll into the mainstream. In MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Sam Phillips, portrayed by Rick Smith, not only hosts the legendary jam session but also takes the audience on a journey through flashbacks, recounting the stories of how he discovered and nurtured the careers of these iconic musicians. Smith's performance is both poignant and endearing, offering a glimpse into the passionate men behind the scenes who shaped the landscape of music history.

Under the direction and musical guidance of Lannie Hilboldt, TexArts' production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brilliantly captures the electric atmosphere of that historic day in 1956. From the energetic piano solos of Jerry Lee Lewis to the heartfelt ballads of Johnny Cash, the infectious melodies of Carl Perkins, and the iconic voice of Elvis Presley, each song reverberates with the timeless essence of these music pioneers. As I found myself tapping my feet to tunes that had been a soundtrack to my childhood, I couldn't help but realize the enduring influence of these songs, immortalized by these four legendary artists. Whether you're a fan of the oldies, a lover of rock 'n' roll, or simply a music enthusiast, this production offers a rare opportunity to experience the best of the best, right in our own backyard. It's a show that transcends generations and celebrates the universal language of music. A MUST SEE for the entire family!!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

Directed and Music Directed by Lannie Hilboldt

TexArts Theatre

Temporary location @ Lakeway Activities Center

105 Cross Creek, Lakeway, TX 78734

Thursday February 8 at 7:30 PM

Saturday February 17 at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday February 18 at 2:30 PM



