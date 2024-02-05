Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre

Now taking you back in time to the birth of rock ‘n roll through February 18th, 2024

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 2 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Austin Opera Photo 3 Review: CRUZAR LA CARA DE LA LUNA at Austin Opera
Review: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages Photo 4 Review: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages

Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is a toe-tapping, time-traveling journey back to the birth of rock 'n' roll, capturing the electrifying magic of an impromptu jam session among four music legends at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. The musical not only celebrates the timeless tunes of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins but also delves into the pivotal role Sun Records played in shaping the course of music history in the 1950s.

The narrative unfolds on December 4, 1956, when the four iconic musicians converged at the Sun Records studio for a historic recording session. Each artist brought their unique style and sound, blending blues, country, gospel, and boogie-woogie into a revolutionary new genre that would come to define an era.

Review: THE MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at TexArts Theatre
Colton Daniel, Braden Tanner, Derek CJ Gulley, W.D. Fordy
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
PC: April Paine Photography

Carl Perkins (Braden Tanner), the unsung hero of rockabilly, contributed his distinctive guitar licks and catchy melodies to the mix, with songs such as "Matchbox" and "Blue Suede Shoes," which ironically became a bigger hit for Elvis. Tanner's portrayal is nothing short of captivating, as he commands the stage with confidence and charisma, paying homage to a music legend whose influence transcends his comparatively modest chart success. Tanner's performance shines brightly, showcasing Perkins' enduring legacy and undeniable impact on the rock 'n' roll genre.

Elvis Presley (Derek CJ Gulley), often hailed as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, needs little introduction. Gulley steps into the iconic role of Elvis Presley with effortless charm and magnetism. His soulful voice and captivating stage presence bring new life to Presley's timeless classics, including "Peace in the Valley" and "Memories are Made of This." These renditions strike a chord with the audience, stirring emotional nostalgia for those who experienced the magic of Presley's music during the 1950s.

Johnny Cash (W.D. Fordy), the Man in Black, emerged as a towering figure in country music, known for his deep, resonant voice and poignant storytelling. Cash's classics like "Folsom Prison Blues" and "I Walk the Line" come to life through Fordy's unique performance, which adds a personal touch that captures the audience’s attention from start to finish. 

Jerry Lee Lewis (Colton Daniel), the wild man of rock 'n' roll, dazzled audiences with his frenetic piano playing and fiery performances, belting out hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Real Wild Child". Daniel channels Lewis' self-assured charm and boundless energy with authenticity and flair. His mastery of the keys and impeccable comedic timing pay homage to one of rock 'n' roll's most unforgettable characters and are reminiscent of Dennis Quaid's portrayal in the film adaptation of Lewis’ life and career. 

In the midst of the musical spectacle, Kristin Taylor shines as Dyanne, the talented singer and girlfriend of Elvis Presley. Taylor's sultry voice lends an enchanting quality to classics like "I Hear You Knocking" and "Fever," adding an extra layer of allure and intrigue to the session. Her portrayal brings depth to the narrative, providing insight into the personal lives and relationships of these iconic musicians.

The jamming session wouldn’t have been complete without the rest of the band, including Lannie Hilboldt as Jay Perkins and Kevin Hall as W.S. Fluke Holland.

Sun Records, founded by the visionary Sam Phillips, served as the launching pad for these trailblazing artists, shattering racial barriers and defying conventions in the deeply segregated South of the 1950s. Phillips' innovative approach to recording and promoting music not only propelled these artists to stardom but also played a pivotal role in integrating rock 'n' roll into the mainstream. In MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, Sam Phillips, portrayed by Rick Smith, not only hosts the legendary jam session but also takes the audience on a journey through flashbacks, recounting the stories of how he discovered and nurtured the careers of these iconic musicians. Smith's performance is both poignant and endearing, offering a glimpse into the passionate men behind the scenes who shaped the landscape of music history.

Under the direction and musical guidance of Lannie Hilboldt, TexArts' production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brilliantly captures the electric atmosphere of that historic day in 1956. From the energetic piano solos of Jerry Lee Lewis to the heartfelt ballads of Johnny Cash, the infectious melodies of Carl Perkins, and the iconic voice of Elvis Presley, each song reverberates with the timeless essence of these music pioneers. As I found myself tapping my feet to tunes that had been a soundtrack to my childhood, I couldn't help but realize the enduring influence of these songs, immortalized by these four legendary artists. Whether you're a fan of the oldies, a lover of rock 'n' roll, or simply a music enthusiast, this production offers a rare opportunity to experience the best of the best, right in our own backyard. It's a show that transcends generations and celebrates the universal language of music. A MUST SEE for the entire family!!

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux

Directed and Music Directed by Lannie Hilboldt

TexArts Theatre

Temporary location @ Lakeway Activities Center

105 Cross Creek, Lakeway, TX 78734

Thursday February 8 at 7:30 PM

Saturday February 17 at 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday February 18 at 2:30 PM


 




RELATED STORIES - Austin

1
Review: GEOFF SOBELLES FOOD Texas Performing Arts at The McCullough Theatre Photo
Review: GEOFF SOBELLE'S FOOD Texas Performing Arts at The McCullough Theatre

From Geoff Sobelle’s website, we learn that “FOOD is an intimate dinner party performance that uses smell, taste, touch and audience instruction to feed a meditation on the ways and whys of eating. Why do you eat what you eat? Where does it come from? What does it really cost?” I quote it here, because it is entirely accurate. But that only cracks the surface of this deep performance piece that nudges us toward contemplation of the evolution of food and mankind.

2
Cast Set for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at ZACH Theatre Photo
Cast Set for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at ZACH Theatre

ZACH Theatre’s Family Series will bring their production of A Year with Frog and Toad under the direction of Sara Burke with choreography by Karly Powell and musical direction by Allen Robertson to The Kleberg at ZACH.

3
Spotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS Photo
Spotlight: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS

TexARTS Presents: Million Dollar Quartet

4
Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS Photo
Photos: First Look At MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at TexARTS

Get a first look at Million Dollar Quartet at TexARTS, now on stage from January 19th through February 11th, 2024.

From This Author - Sabrina Wallace

Sabrina Wallace is a Drama Desk Winner and Tony Award Nominated Producer (The Prom), Writer, World Traveler, and Leader at a High Tech Giant. She is a strong supporter of Theatre a... (read more about this author)

Review: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at The Filigree TheatreReview: PHOTOGRAPH 51 at The Filigree Theatre
Review: THE LIBRARY at Different StagesReview: THE LIBRARY at Different Stages
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall is Simply The Best!Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Bass Concert Hall is Simply The Best!
Review: BACK TO YOU at Austin Rainbow TheatreReview: BACK TO YOU at Austin Rainbow Theatre

Videos

Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre Video
Selmore Haines III on Starring in THURGOOD at Georgetown Palace Theatre
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Austin SHOWS
Company in Austin Company
Gaslight Baker Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
Frozen in Austin Frozen
Bass Concert Hall (6/05-6/16)
FronteraFest in Austin FronteraFest
Hyde Park Theatre (1/16-2/17)
Sunny Days in Austin Sunny Days
The VORTEX (8/22-9/14)
Treasure Island in Austin Treasure Island
Treasure Island (8/09-8/25)
Million Dollar Quartet in Austin Million Dollar Quartet
TexArts Theatre & Academy (1/19-2/11)
Summer Youth Theatre in Austin Summer Youth Theatre
The VORTEX (7/26-8/03)
Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane in Austin Malum Malus Burlesque: Beltane
The VORTEX (5/09-5/11)
FronteraFest 2024 in Austin FronteraFest 2024
Hyde Park Theatre (1/16-2/17)
Mean Girls in Austin Mean Girls
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (4/09-4/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You