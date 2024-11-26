Review: BASKERVILLE: A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY at Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, now delighting audiences at Austin Playhouse, is a high-energy theatrical romp that transforms Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic whodunit into an uproarious comedy. Under the artful yet mischievous direction of Lara Toner Haddock, the production blends the intellectual intrigue of a detective story with the exuberance of slapstick humor, offering a spectacle powered by a virtuoso cast of five actors who seamlessly juggle 40 roles —well, three actors take on 38 roles while Holmes and Watson anchor the chaos.

Ben Wolfe as Dr. Watson and Aaron D. Alexander as Sherlock Holmes

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Austin Playhouse

The plot revolves around Sherlock Holmes (Aaron D. Alexander) and his faithful companion, Dr. John Watson (Ben Wolfe), as they investigate the suspicious death of Sir Charles Baskerville. Their mission: to protect Sir Charles’ heir, the naive and affable Sir Henry Baskerville (Bailey Ellis), from the deadly grip of the infamous curse of the Baskerville hound. What begins as a classic detective setup quickly descends into comedic chaos, as Holmes and Watson encounter a parade of eccentric characters, each more outrageous than the last. Suspicious servants, quirky locals, and dubious city dwellers spring to life thanks to the dazzling versatility of the ensemble cast.

The play opens with a deliberate pace, meticulously establishing the framework of the mystery. But about ten minutes in, the floodgates of humor burst open, starting with a cascade of physical comedy that jolts the audience into laughter. From that moment, the show becomes a rollercoaster of witty dialogue, riotous physical gags, and zany character transformations. By the time Holmes and Watson set foot on the eerie, fog-draped moors, the production reaches a fever pitch, effortlessly balancing the tension of the mystery with the sheer joy of its absurdity.

Aaron D. Alexander brings a commanding stoicism to Sherlock Holmes, grounding the production with his sharp delivery and cool intellect. His Holmes acts as a gravitational center, maintaining an air of seriousness that enhances the comedy around him without undermining his gravitas.

Ben Wolfe, reprising his 2016 role as Dr. John Watson, serves as the audience’s anchor amid the pandemonium. Wolfe’s Watson is earnest, warm-hearted, and perpetually bewildered—a perfect foil to Holmes’ razor-sharp wit and the ensemble’s comedic whirlwind. His performance invites the audience to share in both the thrills of the investigation and the hilarity of its execution.

Sarah Zeringie (Actress 1), Stephen Mercantel (Actor 1)

Bailey Ellis (Actor 2), and Ben Wolfe (Dr. Watson)

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Austin Playhouse

The true stars of the production are Sarah Zeringue, Stephen Mercantel, and Bailey Ellis, who take on nearly 40 roles between them with breathtaking speed and precision. Merchantel, who is also reprising his 2016 roles, is a marvel of physical comedy and vocal transformation. Zeringue is a chameleon, effortlessly transitioning from sultry femme fatales to fluttery spinsters with nothing more than a shift in stance or a flick of an accent; her portrayals of a precocious child and a sly housekeeper are particularly memorable. Ellis, meanwhile, steals scenes with his slapstick brilliance and outsized energy, whether as a brooding antagonist or an outrageously clueless Texan cowboy.

Ben Wolfe (Dr. Watson), Aaron D. Alexander (Sherlock Holmes),

Stephen Merchantel (Actor 1), Bailey Ellis (Actor 2)

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

PC: Steve Rogers Photography

Austin Playhouse

Director Lara Toner Haddock deserves immense credit for steering this intricate ship, maintaining the integrity of the mystery while unleashing the comedic mayhem. Her direction ensures that the rapid-fire humor never overshadows the story’s detective roots, creating a dynamic blend of suspense and hilarity.

The set, designed by Mike Toner, along with the ingenious use of a large projection screen by Lowell Bartholomee, effortlessly transports the audience from the iconic flat on Baker Street to the bustling streets of London and the mist-shrouded moors of the English countryside. Mark Novick’s atmospheric lighting design enhances the mysterious vibe, bathing the set in rich sepia tones and a timeless, antiquated glow.

The play concludes with a flourish of Holmes’ legendary deductive prowess, wrapping up the myriad loose ends with a satisfying and clever resolution. Baskerville is both a celebration of Doyle’s iconic detective and a testament to the power of theatrical creativity, making for an evening of pure, unbridled fun.

Duration: 2 hours including 15 min intermission.

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Book by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock

Now playing through December 22nd, 2024

Thursday through Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM, except Sunday Dec 1 at 5:00 PM

Saturday December 21 at 2:00 PM

Austin Playhouse West Campus

405 W. 22nd St.

Austin, TX 78705

