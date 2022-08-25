Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANNA IN THE TROPICS at Ground Floor Theatre

The production runs through August 27, 2022

Aug. 25, 2022  

Shimmering with passion and poetry, this lush romantic drama embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and new land, weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new "lector" who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.

PC: Cindy Elizabeth, Ground Floor Theatre

As we enter the Ground Floor Theatre, we are immediately transported to a time and place where cigars are rolled by hand, families work the craft together, and workers are entertained by the voice of a "lector" that reads them stories as they work. The set, designed by Maggie Armendariz, is brilliant in its simplicity and authenticity and sets the tone for the rest of the production. Erik Flores (guitarist) sits in the corner playing traditional Cuban music. The sound is warm and inviting, but it gives the vibe of old traditions and times that passed. As the theatre starts to fill up, one can only wonder if we will be able to smell a plate of "ropa vieja" or a fleshly rolled cigar.

At the shores of Ybor City, Ofelia and her two daughters eagerly await the arrival of a new lector from Cuba. Their excitement is reflected in the fast pace conversation that is peppered with familiar banter and filled with love. Somewhere in the city, Santiago places losing bets, aided reluctantly by his half-brother Cheché. The arrival of the new lector Juan Julian is not welcomed by all. His arrival both threatens and strengthens traditions and makes some uncomfortable. Those that want change in the industry, don't want to have a new lector in town because his presence perpetuates the tradition of manual labor over mechanization. Those who value tradition, don't want a charming newcomer to open their minds by reading stories about faraway lands. Juan Julian's arrival proves to be quite disrupting for the people of Ybor City. His good looks, charm, and selection of reading material (Tolstoi's Anna Karenina) bring to light the best and the worst in the members of this small community. Like in Tolstoi's story, passions ignite putting family connections and romantic relationships at risk and setting the stage for the play's tragic ending.

As the plot thickens, the cast of Anna in the Tropics at Ground Floor Theatre doesn't miss a beat. Toni Knight as Ofelia, commands every scene with her honest portrayal of the typical Latin matron. She reminded me of my own Latin mother, who expertly balanced gentleness with tough love and masked quick mood swings with self-deprecating humor. Her chemistry with David Segura (Ofelia's husband Santiago) is effortless and when they bicker and argue, we laugh because they genuinely feel like an old married couple.

PC: Cindy Elizabeth, Ground Floor Theatre

Cherry Mendoza as Marela is a delight to watch on stage. Ms. Mendoza gives her character wings and allows Marela to fantasize about a life full of intrigue and romance among Russian aristocrats. Briana Garcia brings a subtle sadness to Conchita's character, one that overshadows her most intimate moments of happiness and dampens her attempts at bravery. Ms. Garcia surprises us at every turn with one emotional performance after another. Ben Bazán as Juan Julian is as enchanting as his character. Sparks fly when he shares the stage with Ms. Garcia, even during the few tender moments when they talk about their childhoods. Victor Santos as Cheché, Santiago's half-brother, has a difficult role because every bad outcome in the play falls directly on him. Cheché is stuck between a rock and a hard place and no matter what he does, he can't do it right. His wife left him for a former lector, his brother doesn't listen to his business ideas, he wants to change things but doesn't have the decision power to do it, and he makes one poor decision after another. Mr. Santos does a great job at making the character despicable and unforgivable. Rounding up the cast is Michael Galvan as Palomo, Conchita's husband. Hardworking and unemotional, Palomo is focused on what he can control, which no longer includes his wife.

Under the expert direction of Carl Gonzales, we have the pleasure to watch the cast of Anna in the Tropics at the Ground Floor Theatre bring to life this complex yet realistic play about family, traditions, and the struggle we face with our inner demons and most intimate desires.

Anna in the Tropics

Book by Nilo Cruz

Directed by Carl Gonzales

Ground Floor Theatre

979 Springdale Road, Austin, TX at the corner of Springdale and Airport

groundfloortheatre.org/anna





