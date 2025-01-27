ROMEO AND JULIET Comes to TXST School of Theatre, Dance, and Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas State University's School of Theatre, Dance, and Film will present Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet, running Feb. 4 to 9, in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre.

Feuding families, forbidden love, and the tragic consequences of youthful passion Romeo and Juliet explores the complexities of fate, family, and love. Directed by third-year MFA director Kathleen McDowell, this production takes place in the not-so-distant future, emphasizing Shakespeare's timelessness.

The tragic lovers Nyah Alder (Juliet) and Faraz Mobli (Romeo) bring their electric chemistry to the stage. They are aided by their allies, Ella Kriegel (Nurse), Kevin Engel (Friar Lawrence), and Nathan Bachtell (Benvolio), as they defy the generational hatred of their two families.

The infamous two houses are made up of Omari Crocker (Mercutio), Ricardo Lopez Montilla (Tybalt), Ciara de la Sayette (Lady Capulet), Konnor Sheppard (Lord Capulet), Miguel Gaytan (Lord Montague), and Izzy Enriquez (Lady Montague).

In addition, the cast includes Eva De Guelle (Escalus), Connor Duncan (Paris), and a powerhouse ensemble: Rem Remy, Brian Willery II, Presley Batkins, and Kyler Huyse.

The creative team includes?Max Estudillo Cantu, scenic designer;?Jade Kelly Connaughton, Costume Designer; AJ Rose, lighting designer; Scott Murdock, sound designer; Colin Shay, technical director; and?Ivy Clamons, production stage manager.

Whether a long-time Shakespeare enthusiast or a newcomer to his works, join TXST School of Theatre, Dance, and Film for Romeo and Juliet (Feb. 4-9) in the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre. Tickets range from $11 to $22 and can be purchased online.

