P!nk, Lil Nas X & More to Headline Austin City Limits Music Festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, SZA, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X will headline the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival, along with performances from Phoenix (Weekend Two only), Diplo, ZHU, Lil Durk (Weekend One only), Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Billy Strings, James Blake (Weekend One only), Wallows, Jazmine Sullivan, Tobe Nwigwe, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Conan Gray, Goose, Oliver Tree, and many more.

The nine-stage, two-weekend extravaganza will take place October 7-9 and October 14-16, 2022, at Zilker Park. 3-Day Tickets go on sale today at 12pm CT via www.aclfestival.com, with Layaway Plans starting at only $25 down.

Known for its diverse lineups and incredible artist discovery, ACL Fest 2022 features many must-not-miss artists all-across the bill, including Zach Bryan (Weekend One only), Sabrina Claudio, PinkPanthress, Wet Leg (Weekend Two only), L'Impératrice, Genesis Owusu, Cimafunk (Weekend One only), Jake Wesley Rogers, Charlotte Cardin (Weekend One only), and more.

The deep roots of Texas are found throughout this year's lineup, from headliners The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves, to favorites including Tobe Nwigwe, Spoon, Conan Gray, Robert Glasper, Teezo Touchdown (Weekend Two only), Asleep at the Wheel (Weekend One only), Buffalo Nichols, Joshua Ray Walker (Weekend One only), Sarah & The Sundays (Weekend One only), Eric Tessmer (Weekend One only), Darkbird (Weekend One only), Primo the Alien (Weekend One only) and more.

The next generation of headliners is embedded within this mindfully curated lineup, and a quick study of the artists performing at ACL 2022 will reveal incredible new discoveries for music fans.

ACL Fest is thrilled to announce the return of Austin Kiddie Limits! Fans of all ages can look forward to additional information about lineup and activities coming soon. Music fans ages 8 and under will be admitted free of charge accompanied by a ticketed adult.

While taking in all that ACL Fest has to offer, be sure to slip into the shady grove and enter the world of Bonus Tracks, the biggest party on the smallest stage at Zilker Park. Programming at Bonus Tracks creates a hub of culture, connection, and positive vibes in between music performances. Past appearances include local Austin favorites Erica Nix and Melody DanceFit, and powerhouses Billie Eilish and Brené Brown. Stay tuned for 2022 programming announcing later this summer.

3-Day General Admission Tickets for both weekends will be available at www.aclfestival.com starting at 12pm CT today. 3-Day GA+ Tickets, 3-Day VIP and Platinum Tickets and Hotel Packages are also available. Layaway Plans are available for GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum 3-Day Tickets starting at only $25 down. VIP ticketholders will enjoy two private lounges with viewing decks offering exceptional sightlines of the two main stages, and Platinum guests have the best seats in the house with exclusive viewing at six stages.

A full list of GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum amenities can be found at www.aclfestival.com/tickets. 1-Day General Admission, Tickets, 1-Day GA+ Tickets, 1-Day VIP Tickets and 1-Day Platinum Tickets will be available later this spring.

Austin City Limits Music Festival is proud to call Zilker Park home. Since 2006, ACL Festival, in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, has generated nearly $50 million towards improvements to Zilker Park and parks across Austin. In 2021, through a percentage of ticket sales, fans of ACL Fest contributed $6.7 million to improving Austin's public parks, trails, and green spaces.

In the coming year, APF will utilize ACL Fest funds to help complete park improvement projects across Austin including at Govalle Neighborhood Park, Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt, Earl J. Pomerleau Pocket Park, Montopolis Neighborhood Park, and Doris Miller Auditorium. For more information about Austin Parks Foundation's work in the Austin community and how fans have contributed to Austin's parks, please visit https://austinparks.org/acl-music-festival/.

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2022 thanks American Express, Honda, Miller Lite, T-Mobile, Tito's Handmade Vodka, BMI, Karbach Brewing Co., and Lifeway Kefir for their generous support.