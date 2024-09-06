Plano Symphony Orchestra Opens Its 2024/2025 Season At The New Robinson Fine Arts Center In Plano

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Plano Symphony Orchestra will open its 2024/2025 Season, New Beginnings, marking its inaugural performance at the Plano Independent School District’s (PISD) Robbie and Lynore Robinson Fine Arts Center. The special opening night concert, conducted by Tammy and Charles Miller Music Director Héctor Guzmán will feature the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre performing a beautiful pas de deux from Swan Lake as well as Ravel’s sensuous Boléro, with choreography by Susan Jaffe. The concert will also feature a world premiere by Robert Xavier Rodríguez as well as PSO Concertmaster Elisabeth Adkins performing Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by S. Barber.

“This Opening Night celebration is made possible by an incredible team of PSO staff, dedicated board members and countless volunteers,” said PSO Executive Director Gregory Patterson. “The PSO would like to thank PISD for this partnership and their vision to build such a beautiful concert hall.”

Sponsored by Ms. Margot Perot and Retirement Planners of America, Opening Night will be performed at the Robinson Fine Arts Center at 8 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Tickets range in price from $33-$95 and can be purchased through the Plano Symphony Orchestra Box Office (972-473-7262/planosymphony.org). The Robinson Fine Arts Center is located at 1800 Alma Drive in Plano, Texas.

For more information about all the concerts in the 2024/2025 Season, visit planosymphony.org.

About the Plano Symphony Orchestra:

Founded in 1983, the Plano Symphony is a non-profit symphony organization dedicated to providing the citizens of North Texas with rich and varied programming of orchestral music and to educating the youth and adults of the community about the joy of classical and popular music through live performance.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is widely acknowledged as one of the leading professional symphony orchestras in the region. Under the artistic and musical direction of Maestro Héctor Guzmán and leadership of Executive Director Gregory Patterson, the PSO produces eight subscription concerts annually as well as myriad of music education and community outreach programs that serve nearly 150,000 people annually.

Of the 18,000 students who participate in its School Concert Program, over 40% attend various Title I schools in Dallas or Collin counties.

The Plano Symphony Orchestra is supported, in part, by the City of Plano, Tammy and Charles Miller, The Andrea-Mennen Family Foundation, H-E-B/Central Market, The National Endowment for the Arts, Texas Commission on the Arts, Rea Charitable Trust, Atmos Energy, AWARE Foundation, Baylor, Scott and White, The Burnham Foundation,The Dallas Morning News, Dianne and Marion Brockette, City of McKinney, Frisco Association for the Arts, Frost Bank, Medical City Plano, Sandy Nachman, Wanda and Cliff Parker, Plano Rotary, The Plano Symphony Orchestra Guild, The Plano Symphony Virtuoso Society, Retirement Planners of America, Signs By Tomorrow, Carol and William Tempest, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano, Veritex Community Bank, and hundreds of individual donors, foundations, and corporations who make transformative gifts to the PSO.

Comments