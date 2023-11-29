Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre

Austin’s hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises to ring in the season. See photos and a video preview of the production below!

ZACH’s adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles.

Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.