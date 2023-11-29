Photos/Video: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2023 At ZACH Theatre

A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras.
POPULAR
Austin’s hottest holiday tradition returns with new music and surprises to ring in the season. See photos and a video preview of the production below!
ZACH’s adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a musical sleigh ride through rhythm and time, infusing the traditional Victorian story with a score that spans all genres and eras. This family-friendly spectacular creates an infectious spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles.
Celebrate the season with the loving Cratchit family and three soulful ghosts as they take Ebenezer Scrooge on a joyride to rediscover his heart and love for human kindness.
Photo Credit: Suzanne Cordeiro
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The Cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Videos
|My Fair Lady
Bass Concert Hall (12/05-12/10)
|Miss Lulu Bett
The VORTEX (11/17-12/09)
|The Spitfire Grill
Austin Playhouse (1/26-2/18)
|Maebell’s Suitcase
The VORTEX (6/14-6/29)
|Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast
Penfold Theatre Company at the Driskill Hotel (12/22-12/22)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/07)
|NUNCRACKERS
The Wimberley Players (11/17-12/10)PHOTOS
|Funny, Like an Abortion
The VORTEX (7/06-7/20)
|Summer Youth Theatre
The VORTEX (7/26-8/03)
|Million Dollar Quartet
TexArts Theatre & Academy (1/19-2/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You