Photos & Video: First Look at THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY at ZACH

The Austin premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity is playing in The Topfer at ZACH, September 28 - October 23, 2022 under the direction of Jerry Ruiz. The spectacle of pro wrestling ignites the Topfer stage for an unforgettable and riveting ZACH360 experience with The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz.

Get a first look at photos below!

Cast includes HOLLIS EDWARDS III as Chad Deity, NICHOLAS ORTIZ as Macedonio Guerra, HERMAN GAMBHIR as Vigneshwar Paduar, ANDRE MARTIN as Everett K. Olson/Ring Announcer, and DANNY ZIGAL as Joe Jabroni/Bill Heartland/Old Glory.