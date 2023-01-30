Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA

ZACH Theatre & Deaf Austin Theatre are presenting a production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing in The Topfer at ZACH, through March 5, 2023.

Starring Sandra Mae Frank under the direction of Michael Baron and Dr. Brian Cheslik, the Tony®-nominated musical fairytale Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will come to life. This fresh new musical and family favorite will be performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English with supertitles artistically incorporated into the scenic design in addition to a fully inclusive experience from the time patrons arrive at the theatre.

The cast of deaf and hearing actors includes SANDRA MAE FRANK as Ella; TREY HARRINGTON as Topher; MEREDITH MCCALL as Madam; KENNY WILLIAMS as Sebastian; MERVIN PRIMEAUX-O'BRYANT as Marie/Fairy Godmother, KRISSY LEMON as Gabrielle; SARA BURKE as Charlotte; GREGOR LOPES as Jean-Michel; CHRISTOPHER TESTER as Lord Pinkleton; HEBA TOULAN as Ensemble; EMILY CATALFAMO as Ensemble/Ella Swing; LEE WALTER as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Marie, MARIEL ARDILA as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Ella; TAYLOR FLANAGAN as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Gabrielle; and JORDAN BARRON as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Jean-Michel.

This enchanting Tony®-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. In partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre and performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Add a dash of romance, a splash of stage magic-and POOF!-you're guaranteed to have a ball!