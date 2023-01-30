Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA

Add a dash of romance, a splash of stage magic–and POOF!–you’re guaranteed to have a ball!

Jan. 30, 2023  

ZACH Theatre & Deaf Austin Theatre are presenting a production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, playing in The Topfer at ZACH, through March 5, 2023.

Get a first look at photos below!

Starring Sandra Mae Frank under the direction of Michael Baron and Dr. Brian Cheslik, the Tony®-nominated musical fairytale Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella will come to life. This fresh new musical and family favorite will be performed in both American Sign Language (ASL) and spoken English with supertitles artistically incorporated into the scenic design in addition to a fully inclusive experience from the time patrons arrive at the theatre.

The cast of deaf and hearing actors includes SANDRA MAE FRANK as Ella; TREY HARRINGTON as Topher; MEREDITH MCCALL as Madam; KENNY WILLIAMS as Sebastian; MERVIN PRIMEAUX-O'BRYANT as Marie/Fairy Godmother, KRISSY LEMON as Gabrielle; SARA BURKE as Charlotte; GREGOR LOPES as Jean-Michel; CHRISTOPHER TESTER as Lord Pinkleton; HEBA TOULAN as Ensemble; EMILY CATALFAMO as Ensemble/Ella Swing; LEE WALTER as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Marie, MARIEL ARDILA as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Ella; TAYLOR FLANAGAN as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Gabrielle; and JORDAN BARRON as Ensemble/Singing Voice for Jean-Michel.

This enchanting Tony®-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages. In partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre and performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible," and "Ten Minutes Ago," in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Add a dash of romance, a splash of stage magic-and POOF!-you're guaranteed to have a ball!

Photo credit: Suzanne Cordeiro

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Mervin Primeaux-O'Bryant and Sandra Mae Frank

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Sandra Mae Frank

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Gregor Lopes and Krissy Lemon

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Gregor Lopes, Mervin Primeaux-O'Bryant and Sandra Mae Frank

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Kenny Williams

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
The company

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Sandra Mae Frank and Kenny Williams

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Mervin Primeaux-O'Bryant

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Sara Burke, Meredith McCall, and Krissy Lemon

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
The company

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Sandra Mae Frank, Trey Harrington, and the company

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Trey Harrington and Sandra Mae Frank

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Mariel Ardila, Sara Burke, Lee Walter, and Heba Toulan

Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Sara Burke, Krissy Lemon, Sandra Mae Frank, and Meredith McCall

 




Side Door to Host Annual Band Showcase And How To Tour Without Going Broke Panel At SXSW 2 Photo
Side Door to Host Annual Band Showcase And 'How To Tour Without Going Broke' Panel At SXSW 2023
Side Door, the platform giving agency to artists and turning any space into a music venue, has announced its panel for South By Southwest 2023 called 'How To Tour Without Going Broke' and artist showcase for the second year in a row.
Review: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street Photo
Review: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Austin Opera presents one of the most iconic musicals in Broadway history, SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. In a departure from their usual fare of Bizet, Puccini or Verdi, this particular production marks the first time Austin Opera has performed a musical.
GODSPELL to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in February Photo
GODSPELL to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in February
Godspell, the hit Off-Broadway musical that became a global phenomenon, will bring its joyful message to the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University February 16 – 26, 2023.
Cast Announced for World Premiere of R. Eric Thomas NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced for World Premiere of R. Eric Thomas' NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse
Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for the world premiere of Nightbird by R. Eric Thomas and directed by Marcus McQuirter playing March 3–26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Austin Shakespeare Presents Tom Stoppard's THE REAL THINGAustin Shakespeare Presents Tom Stoppard's THE REAL THING
January 27, 2023

Austin Shakespeare presents the brilliant Tom Stoppard's modern romance shot through with sharp comedy, The Real Thing, at the Long Center's intimate Rollins Theatre February 17-March 5, 2023.
GODSPELL to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in FebruaryGODSPELL to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in February
January 27, 2023

Godspell, the hit Off-Broadway musical that became a global phenomenon, will bring its joyful message to the Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward's University February 16 – 26, 2023.
Cast Announced for World Premiere of R. Eric Thomas' NIGHTBIRD at Austin PlayhouseCast Announced for World Premiere of R. Eric Thomas' NIGHTBIRD at Austin Playhouse
January 26, 2023

Austin Playhouse has announced the cast for the world premiere of Nightbird by R. Eric Thomas and directed by Marcus McQuirter playing March 3–26, 2023.
Cabaret Premiere of Sarah Fleming Walker's New Album ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBER to be Presented at Austin PlayhouseCabaret Premiere of Sarah Fleming Walker's New Album ELEVEN O'CLOCK NUMBER to be Presented at Austin Playhouse
January 19, 2023

Austin Playhouse has announced tickets and cabaret tables are now available for a live “Cabaret Premiere” of Sarah Fleming Walker’s new album Eleven O’Clock Number. 
THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Comes to The Center Theatre in the Seattle Center ArmoryTHE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Comes to The Center Theatre in the Seattle Center Armory
January 13, 2023

After a pair of mysterious deaths, infamous detective Hercule Poirot is pulled out of retirement to solve the case. Join in for this adaptation of one of Agatha Christie's most mind-bending mysteries.
share