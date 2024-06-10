Photos: First Look At HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES At City Theatre

City Theatre kicks off the 2024 summer season with Alan Ayckbourn’s hilarious comedy HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES, running June 13 – 23 at Genesis Creative Collective. See photos from the production.

Nobody writes contemporary farces better than the British, and no British comic playwright concocts livelier free-for-alls than Sir Alan Ayckbourn. How the Other Half Loves is his dazzling funny stage hit about three married couples trying to cover-up their sordid love affairs.

With skillful storytelling and staging with a twist, it results in a hilarious and action-packed comedy of errors as all get tangled up in lies, misunderstandings, and schemes culminating in a dinner party where laughter is the main course. Come find out how the other half lives…and loves.

Running June 7 - 23. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm at Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722. General Seating $15-20. Center Reserved $22-25. Group, senior, and student discounts. Tickets available at citytheatreaustin.org, 512-470-1100, or info@citytheatreaustin.org.