Photos: First Look At HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES At City Theatre

Running June 13 – 23 at Genesis Creative Collective.
City Theatre kicks off the 2024 summer season with Alan Ayckbourn’s hilarious comedy HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES, running June 13 – 23 at Genesis Creative Collective. See photos from the production.
Nobody writes contemporary farces better than the British, and no British comic playwright concocts livelier free-for-alls than Sir Alan Ayckbourn. How the Other Half Loves is his dazzling funny stage hit about three married couples trying to cover-up their sordid love affairs.
With skillful storytelling and staging with a twist, it results in a hilarious and action-packed comedy of errors as all get tangled up in lies, misunderstandings, and schemes culminating in a dinner party where laughter is the main course. Come find out how the other half lives…and loves.
Running June 7 - 23. Thursday – Saturday 8:00 pm. Sunday 3:00 pm at Genesis Creative Collective. 1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin, TX 78722. General Seating $15-20. Center Reserved $22-25. Group, senior, and student discounts. Tickets available at citytheatreaustin.org, 512-470-1100, or info@citytheatreaustin.org.
The cast of HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES
