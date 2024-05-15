Grammy- Winning Supergroup Los Super Seven To Headline Benefit Concert In Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tex-Mex supergroup Los Super Seven, featuring members of the legendary band Los Lobos, (Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo and Steve Berlin), will headline A Concert For Democracy on Friday, May 24 at Radio/East in Austin, TX.

The benefit show will raise funds for Texas Turnout, a nonpartisan voter registration organization dedicated to registering young voters and increasing voter turnout in the Texas Rio Grande Valley. The evening will feature full sets by popular and award-winning local, national and international musical groups including:

Los Super Seven, with Cesar Rosas, David Hidalgo, and Steve Berlin (all from Los Lobos), Texas Country music star, Rick Treviño, Ruben Ramos "El Gato Negro," San Antonio Grammy-winning Tejano band Los Texmaniacs, Money Chicha (featuring members of the Grammy-award winning Latin orchestra Grupo Fantasma and funk outfit Brownout ), and up and coming local favorites The Tiarras (a power trio of sisters who combine elements of rock, Latin, pop, soul, reggae, and blues).

Special guests include legendary Austin performers: John Doe, Carrie Rodriguez and Rosie Flores. Expect other surprise guests to be announced in the coming days.

Tickets range from $15 (for students) to a VIP level of $250 (which includes free food, drinks, and a special meet and greet with the artists).

Proceeds go to the 501(c)(3) non profit, nonpartisan The Good Deed Corps' Texas Turnout campaign to increase youth voter turnout in under-resourced communities throughout the Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"On behalf of Los Lobos and Los Super Seven we are delighted to be part of A Concert For Democracy," said Steve Berlin. "There's nothing better than enjoying a great night of fantastic music while doing our part to support voting rights in Texas. It's great to be able to get the band back together one more time in support of such a hugely important cause."

Tickets are on sale now at: https://link.dice.fm/L2d03ddb1737. Radio/East is located at: 3504 Montopolis Dr., Austin, Texas 78744. Doors at 7:00pm. Event will run from 7:30pm - 11:30pm.

Comments