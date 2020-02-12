Photo Flash: THE MAN OF DESTINY at The Archive Theater

A fierce young general . . . a mysterious lady . . . a furiously funny battle of wits . . . all over a love letter. Who was Napoleon before he became an Emperor? Find out in The Man of Destiny, a hilarious, intimate comedy by George Bernard Shaw.

Following its epic and critically acclaimed Cyrano de Bergerac, The Archive Theater, along with Pioneer Farms, presents The Man of Destiny by George Bernard Shaw, running at Pioneer Farms February 6th-29th, 2020. Directed by Garrison Martt and Jennifer Davis and featuring an ensemble cast of local actors, this interactive theatrical experience lets you travel back in time to a late 18th-century tavern, where a young Napoleon Bonaparte has paused for an evening's rest after his first triumphant win at the battle of Lodi. Listen to 18th-century music from live musicians, taste French and Italian delicacies, and play period tavern games as you watch the machinations of The Mysterious Lady and the bumbling of the entitled Lieutenant.

Join us for an evening of raucous, witty fun and watch the ultimate battle of the sexes. Will Napoleon be defeated before he even embarks on his career of conquest? Framed with a new translation of the sultry letters of Napoleon to Josephine, and served up with a liberal side of romance, this is the perfect Valentine's gift for that special someone.

Ticket link: https://squareup.com/store/the-archive-theater-company

For more information please visit: https://www.thearchivetheater.org/the-man-of-destiny





