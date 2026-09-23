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Penfold Theatre to Present to Productions This Holiday Season

Performances of the holiday comedies will run in December.

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Penfold Theatre to Present to Productions This Holiday Season

Penfold Theatre Company will present two holiday shows this 2026 Season with the slapstick comedy, Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) running December 4 – 27, 2026 at Penfold Theatre, and the return of irreverent audience favorite, Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast running December 22 & 23 at The Driskill Ballroom, The Driskill Hotel.

Join Penfold for a hilarious holiday journey in Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) as three comedic actors bring to life iconic Christmas tales like A Christmas Carol, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and more in a whirlwind of laughter and festive cheer!

EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD (AND THEN SOME!)

Written by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez.
Original Music by Will Knapp
December 4 – 27, 2026 (No performances on December 24 & 25)
Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30 pm | Saturday & Sunday at 2 pm
Penfold Theatre | 2120 N. Mays Street | Suite 290 | Round Rock, TX | 78664

The play begins as an actor begins a performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and is joined by two castmates who refuse to join in as they have performed A Christmas Carol too many times in their career already. They rebel and decide to present every Christmas story ever told instead. Over 90 minutes, these three comedic actors portray as many holiday stories and characters as they can remember. Using wild costumes, special effects, and their comedy skills, they take a ride through well-known classics, from The Grinch Who Stole Christmas to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer – and so much more.

Age Recommendation: Rated PG-13. Contains fast-paced holiday satire, adult humor, mild profanity, comic innuendo, alcohol/drug references, and voluntary audience participation.

Run Time: Approximately ninety minutes with one intermission.

YOUR OLD FASHIONED DIE HARD HOLIDAY RADIOCAST

Written by Nathan Jerkins
A Parody of the Screenplay by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza
December 22 & 23, 2026
Tuesday & Wednesday at 7:30 pm & 10 pm
The Driskill Hotel | The Driskill Ballroom | 604 Brazos. St | Austin, TX | 78701

Back by popular demand, Your Old Fashioned Die Hard Holiday Radiocast returns to Austin’s iconic Driskill Hotel this December for a limited four-performance engagement. Based on the film and parodied by Penfold Co-founder Nathan Jerkins, the show brings together a small company of actors who portray all the characters in this holiday action adventure while creating zany sound effects, complete with faux explosions and other audio shenanigans.

Age Recommendation: Rated R for adult language and silly, simulated violence.
Run Time: Approximately ninety minutes with no intermission.

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