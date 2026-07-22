Full Cast and Creative Team Set for CLUE at Penfold Theatre

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Penfold Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creatives for the ultimate whodunnit, Clue, directed by Steven Pounders, running September 11 – October 11, 2026 at Penfold Theatre.

Clue is based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. It also features original music by Michael Holland.

It's a comedy; it's a murder mystery; it's Clue! Inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, this new adaptation was recently one of the most produced plays in the country.

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the 'Cluedo' board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985, acquiring a passionate fanbase that continues to gain newcomers today.

Casting includes Bailey Ellis as Wadsworth; Haley Peter as Yvette; Shannon Grounds as Miss Scarlett; Trish Avery as Mrs. Peacock; Alexandra Russo as Mrs. White; Julius Alums as Colonel Mustard; Daved Wilkins as Professor Plum; Parker Couch as Mr. Green; and CB Feller, Nick Riley, and Thomas Kennebeck as Ensemble.

Directed by Steven Pounders the Clue production team includes Costume Design by Jenny Hanna Chambers; Set Design by David Utley; Lighting Design by Patrick Anthony; Sound Design by Brett Weaver; Properties Design by Ismael Soto; Fight Choreography by Tobie Minor; Technical Direction by Patrick Crowley and Holly Crowley; Maria Kruger as Rehearsal Stage Manager; with Faith Castaneda as Stage Manager.

Free parking is available on site. Round Rock Rides offers a convenient drop-off point at Rock Creek Plaza. To learn more about this low-cost ride-sharing program, visit here.

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