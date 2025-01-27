NUNSENSE to be Presented at Mary Moody Northen Theatre in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mary Moody Northen Theatre at St. Edward’s University will present the delightful Nunsense: The Mega-Musical by Dan Goggin, playing from February 13 – 23, 2025. C. Patrick Gendusa directs this musical spoof about the misadventures of the Little Sisters of Hoboken, who stage a talent show to raise money to bury their dearly departed Sisters, after they are accidentally poisoned by the convent cook. With its infectious music, quirky characters, and unique brand of comedy, the "Mega-Musical" version promises an evening of nonstop entertainment. Nunsense originally premiered off-Broadway in 1985 and ran for 10 years in New York.

The Nunsense company upholds MMNT's tradition of blending professional artists with the talented students from St. Edward's Department of Performing Arts. The production features Actors' Equity guest artist Amber Quick as Reverend Mother Regina and Rachel Pallante as Sister Robert Anne. Austin audiences may recognize Quick from her performances in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Prom at Zach Theatre. Pallante, also a Zach Theatre alum, has appeared as a cast member in Esther's Follies.

C. Patrick Gendusa brings a wealth of experience to Nunsense: The Mega Musical as its director. A seasoned performer, director and professor, Gendusa has worked professionally across the U.S. and U.K. He earned a BA in Theatre Arts from St. Edward's University and his MFA in Acting and Directing from Texas Tech University. Since 2006, he has been a Professor of Theatre Arts at Loyola University New Orleans, where he developed and implemented the university's first degree in musical theatre. Gendusa's deep connection to St. Edward's and his passion for musical theatre makes his return to MMNT particularly special for this production.



Joining Gendusa on the creative team are Lyn Koenning (Music Director), Laura A. Walberg (Choreographer), Leilah Stewart (Scenic and Prop Design), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Design), Louie Espinoza (Sound Design), Susan Branch Towne (Costume Design), and Robert Tolaro (Production Stage Manager).

Comments