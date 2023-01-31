NOISES OFF Added to ZACH Theatre 2022-2023 Season

ZACH Theatre has announced Noises Off as the previously unannounced summer production. Rescheduled from the 2021-22 season, this final 2022-2023 season offering will play June 14 - July 9 at The Topfer at ZACH under the direction of Producing Artistic Director, Dave Steakley.

Noises Off brings the backstage onstage with shenanigans in this hilarious audience favorite.

"Just prior to the pandemic, I had announced a season that we never got to produce, including the greatest comedic farce ever created for the stage, Noises Off. I have never laughed harder than I did during a production of Noises Off I saw in summer stock.," said director Dave Steakley. "We believe in laughter as the best medicine, and we can't wait to tickle funnybones with this joyous comedy that celebrates all that live theatre does best. We are delighted to collaborate with our colleagues at Skylight Music Theatre in Milwaukee on the scenery, a complicated aspect of this play, that utilizes a turntable in order to see the front and backsides of the set for all the hilarious hijinks that ensue."

This play-within-a-play captures a touring theatre troupe's production of "Nothing On" in three stages: dress rehearsals, the opening performance, and a performance towards the end of a debilitating run.

Progressing from flubbed lines and missed cues in a dress rehearsal to mounting friction between cast members, slamming doors, falling trousers, and flying sardines in their final performances, audiences are treated to a hilarious behind-the-scenes peek that truly challenges the age-old saying "the show must go on."

Special Events in celebration of Noises Off:

Pride Night on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Press and Champagne Opening Night - Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:30pm

ASL/Open Captioned performance on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:30pm.

Performance Details:

Noises Off

Written by Michael Frayn

Directed by Dave Steakley

When: June 14-July 9, 2023

Where: The Topfer at ZACH | 202 S. Lamar | Austin, TX | 78704

Tickets: Start at $25 available at ZACH's box office - 512-476-0541 x1, zachtheatre.org

About Noises Off:

zachtheatre.org/noisesoff

In this rip-roaring classic, hilarious farce, a touring theatrical troupe is performing Nothing On, a silly comedy in which lover frolic, doors slam, and double entendres are tossed with abandon. After a bad dress rehearsal, the set revolves, giving us a behind-the-scenes view of hijinks on a spectacularly disastrous Opening Night a month later. The stage manager desperately tries to keep the action flowing, juggling love affairs, broken sobriety, and deteriorating relationships among The Acting Company, and lots and lots of sardines. Pure raucous fun!

Age recommendation: 10 and up

Run time: Two hours and 35 minutes with one intermission.

TICKETING AND MEMBERSHIPS:

Tickets are available online at zachtheatre.org, by phone at 512-476-0541 Tuesday through Friday, 12-5 p.m. Free, short term and convenient parking available at the front entrance. ZACH Theatre is wheelchair accessible. A limited amount of Pay-What-You-Will tickets are available the day of for the first weekend of performances only. Groups of 8 or more may request reservations by calling 512-476-0594 x245 or by emailing groupsales@zachtheatre.org.

ZACH XP memberships are $39 per month and give access to all Mainstage and Family series 2022-23 season shows. ZACH XP Members get early-access to reserve seats including the 2023-2024 season Summer 2023. Visit zachtheatre.org/zachxp to learn more.

Noises Off is part of the "Pick 3" Mainstage Package. Visit zachtheatre.org/shows-events/subscribe to learn more.

COVID PROTOCOLS AND HEALTH AND SAFETY:

Though masks are optional at ZACH Theatre at this time, wearing a high-quality mask (KF94, KN95, or better) is encouraged as it can provide individuals with additional protection.

The health and safety of our ZACH family has always been our first priority, and we will continue to monitor risk levels in Austin and update our policies in accordance with CDC and Austin Public Health guidelines.

Find a complete list of ZACH's Health & Safety commitments, please visit zachtheatre.org/healthandsafety.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222080Â®id=141&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zachtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information.